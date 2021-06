Moderna announced Tuesday morning it has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its COVID vaccine for people ages 18 and over. The company is the second drugmaker in the U.S. to seek a biologics license that would allow it to market its vaccine directly to consumers. Last month, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech began the process of seeking full approval for their vaccine for use in people 16 and older in the U.S.