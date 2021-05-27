Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Entertainment calendar

By The Free Press
thelandonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighland Summer Theatre’s “The Complete History of America (Abridged) — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Mankato State University; order tickets at: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information. Friday. Highland Summer Theatre’s “The Complete History of America (Abridged) — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Mankato State University; order tickets at: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information. Music. The Loose Moose — 6 p.m.,...

www.thelandonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Parking Tickets#Free Parking#Mankato State University#The Loose Moose#The Blue Boat#Mankato Ballet Company#Highland Summer Theatre#Currents Department#The Free Press#Downtown St Peter#Order Tickets#Today#Abridged#Cambria#Amy Manette Band#Minnesota Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Mankato, MNhot967.fm

CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour Turns Ten

On Saturday, May 22, thirty-one sculptures— representing over $300,000 of art from renowned artists throughout the country—will be installed as a part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s tenth anniversary celebration. The Mankato Area Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s special exhibition which showcases new and original works of art in a variety of styles, scales and mediums. To commemorate the anniversary, history and significance of CityArt, a variety of activities to engage community members and visitors of all ages are planned.
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Walking sculpture tour marking 10th anniversary

MANKATO — Several activities are planned to celebrate the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s 10th anniversary May 22. The celebration is slated on a day when 31 sculptures will be installed at various sites in Mankato and North Mankato. The works, valued at a total of more than $300,000, were created by sculptors from throughout the country.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Exhibits

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, Saturday through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through May 29 at...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Running for Heroes 5K off to a running start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, dozens of runners came out to participate in the Running for Heroes 5k in Mankato. The event was organized by Erik Jensen, who worked with the council to make the run possible. Jensen has been a part of Running for Rescue events in years prior.
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Artist brings mental health to forefront

It began with a retreat a few years ago under terrible February Minnesota weather conditions — Mary Walchuk and a couple of friends made the trip to her husband’s aunt’s home in Waconia. The friends covered the floors in plastic to not get anything on the carpet. As an art...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Kids camps, activities back in play this summer

Janice Stratton is excited her two youngest kids can participate in organized activities again this summer. She signed 9-year-old Alisha up for an overnight horse camp and 6-year-old Christopher is enrolled in gymnastics and soccer camps. She said this is a nice change from last summer when most activities were...
Blue Earth County, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Blood donation opportunities

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through June 11:. June 7: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 240 E. North St. Monday: 12:30-5:30 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St. May 27: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library. May 28: Noon to 5 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S....