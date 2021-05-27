PS5 restocks are about to get easier as PlayStation Direct is launching in Europe
Gamers still hunting down a PS5 restock are about to get a new retailer to track, as PlayStation Direct is confirmed to be launching in Europe. Sony’s official retailing website, PlayStation Direct, first launched in the U.S. in September 2019 and sells consoles, games, and accessories. It had been assumed for a while that the storefront would eventually launch in additional territories and that’s now been confirmed by Sony during an investor event.www.tomsguide.com