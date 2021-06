Oak Grove swept District 2-1A baseball honors, and Ouachita Christian earned six of the 19 first-team spots. Reid Milligan was voted on by the coaches as the MVP of the district, while Chad Ashburn, who threw a no-hitter in the Class 1A State Championship Game, earned Pitcher of the Year honors for the Tigers. Ty Rollinson was named coach of the year in District 2-1A.