Orange County, FL

Police: 17-year-old boy, man shot outside Orange County motel

By Christy Turner, WFTV
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy and a man were shot at an Orange County motel Thursday morning, according to Eatonville police.

Crime scene tape covered several areas of the Hometown Suites on East Kennedy Boulevard.

Just before 5 a.m., investigators said a man drove up, got out of a car and started shooting.

Witnesses said the teen was running when he was hit by a bullet.

Detectives told Channel 9 that the man then got in a newer-model silver Kia or Infiniti and drove off.

Both of the victims are in stable but critical condition.

The Eatonville Police Department said it got a call from another agency that the motel shooting might have been retaliation for Wednesday’s triple shooting in Winter Garden, but Winter Garden police said they have not found any connections between the two shootins.

“It’s not necessary to shoot anybody, especially if it’s a kid,” said Glenn Paige, a business owner.

Paige owns a business in Eatonville and said the motel is crime-plagued.

“It’s a known problem spot, and I think something needs to be done about it,” he said.

Detective Brodrick Lampkin said the motive is unclear.

“From what I’m being told by the witnesses on scene, that the indicated target was the adult male and not the 17-year-old juvenile. He was just in the wrong place. He heard the gunshots and took off, and he got struck by one of the bullets,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eatonville Police Department.

Stay with Channel 9 for live updates on this developing story.

See map of scene below:

©2021 Cox Media Group

