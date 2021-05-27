Alexandra Loutsion, Elena Villalón, Russell Thomas, Sean Panikkar, John Moore Headline Austin Opera’s 2021-22 Season
Austin Opera has announced its 2021-22 season which includes two productions and a deep dive into an iconic work by one of the greatest composers of all time. "Our next season reinforces the new identity of Austin Opera—we are programming a beautiful production of one of the most beloved and classic operas of all time, premiering a new production of an acclaimed contemporary opera that is particularly relevant to our tech-driven city, and we take a deep dive into a timeless masterpiece with modern political relevance by offering it through both traditional performance means and cutting-edge technology," said Annie Burridge, General Director & CEO of Austin Opera, in a press release. "This new season will be a welcome return to normal for our loyal subscribers and attendees who expect their hometown company to continue to break new ground in opera, and it will serve as a beacon for new audiences to discover why Austin Opera is a vital part of Austin's renowned live music scene."