Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Alexandra Loutsion, Elena Villalón, Russell Thomas, Sean Panikkar, John Moore Headline Austin Opera’s 2021-22 Season

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Opera has announced its 2021-22 season which includes two productions and a deep dive into an iconic work by one of the greatest composers of all time. “Our next season reinforces the new identity of Austin Opera—we are programming a beautiful production of one of the most beloved and classic operas of all time, premiering a new production of an acclaimed contemporary opera that is particularly relevant to our tech-driven city, and we take a deep dive into a timeless masterpiece with modern political relevance by offering it through both traditional performance means and cutting-edge technology,” said Annie Burridge, General Director & CEO of Austin Opera, in a press release. “This new season will be a welcome return to normal for our loyal subscribers and attendees who expect their hometown company to continue to break new ground in opera, and it will serve as a beacon for new audiences to discover why Austin Opera is a vital part of Austin’s renowned live music scene.”

operawire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operas#General Director Ceo#Virtual Reality#Fidelio#Vr#Le Nozze Di Figaro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Pittsburgh, PAoperawire.com

Gregory Kunde, Michael Chioldi, Margorie Owens, Alexandra Loutsion Headline Pittsburgh Festival Opera’s 2021 Season

The Pittsburgh Festival Opera has announced its 2021 season, which will run between May and December. “Since I began as artistic director here at Pittsburgh Festival Opera, my mantra has been to be visible, viable and victorious — even during a pandemic,” said Marianne Cornetti, artistic director of the Pittsburgh Festival Opera, in a press release. “Because we are still in a pandemic year, and not knowing how confident our audience would be in attending performances before July, we wanted to maintain being visible, but not having huge production costs. It was time to get creative.”
Los Angeles, CAoperawire.com

Russell Thomas, J’Nai Bridges to Headline Los Angeles Opera’s In-Person ‘Oedipus Rex’ This June

The Los Angeles Opera has announced that it will return to live, in-person performances starting with a June 6 performance of Stravinsky’s “Oedipus Rex.”. The showcase will take place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and will represent the company’s premiere of the opera. James Conlon will conduct the performance, which will star Russell Thomas, J’Nai Bridges, John Relyea, Morris Robinson, and Robert Stahley.
Chicago, ILchicagoclassicalreview.com

Lyric Opera trims down 2021-22 season; announces Joffrey lineup

Lyric Opera of Chicago will return to live performances this fall mixing favorites with contemporary works in its 67th season. Most of the company’s 2021-22 repertoire was announced last fall. Yet the biggest news went unmentioned, at least in the distributed press release for today’s announcement at the Civic Opera...
Theater & Dance21cmediagroup.com

After Its Extraordinary Pandemic Season, The Atlanta Opera Returns Home for 2021-22, with Programming Embracing Optimism, Inspiration and Escapism

Left to right: Julius Caesar in Egypt, The Pirates of Penzance, Barber of Seville, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (credit: Cig Harvey) Galvanized by the enthusiastic reception of its innovative programming solutions during the past season, The Atlanta Opera – “one of the few American companies to perform live for in-person audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic” (Wall Street Journal) – celebrates its much-anticipated return to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre with four colorful, uplifting and escapist mainstage productions in 2021-22. Beginning in November with Handel’s Julius Caesar in Egypt, in its first staging by the company, the season continues with the return of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, Rossini’s beloved Barber of Seville, and the Southeastern premiere of the Grammy award-winning opera The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, in a new production by Carl W. Knobloch Jr. General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun. Two Discoveries series productions will also be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, at least two of the innovations necessitated by the pandemic proved their staying power: the “Big Tent” series will continue the momentum of the current season in the fall while easing audiences back into the indoor venue, and the company’s commitment to streaming opera productions is now a permanent feature of its operations. Not only will select mainstage and Discoveries productions be filmed, but digital-only shorts and features will also be created, with all the new content streamed on the Spotlight Media platform. Far from languishing during the challenges of the past year, The Atlanta Opera emphatically rose, and continues to rise, to the occasion, only reinforcing its reputation as “one of the most exciting opera companies in America” (Opera Wire).
Atlanta, GAoperawire.com

Atlanta Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

The Atlanta Opera has announced its 2021-22 Season featuring four mainstage productions. Händel’s “Julius Caesar in Egypt” opens the season with Gary Wedow leading Tomer Zvulun’s new production. The opera will feature Jasmine Habersham and Meg Marino. Performance Dates: Nov 6-14, 2021. The second work of the season will be...
Orlando, FLoperawire.com

Cecilia Violetta López, Kirsten Chambers, Kyaunnee Richardson, SeungHyeon Baek Headline Opera Orlando’s 2021-22 Season

Opera Orlando has announced its 2021-22 season, which will celebrate iconic composer Giuseppe Verdi. The company will kick things off with a production of “La Traviata” conducted Stephanie Rhodes Russell in her company debut. Cecilia Violetta López will take on the title role alongside Victor Ryan Robertson as Alfredo. Grant Preisser will direct the opera.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Anna Netrebko, Jonas Kaufmann, Angela Gheorghiu, Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Joyce DiDonato Lead Royal Opera House’s 2021-22 Season

(Credits: Dario Acosta / © Gregor Hohenberg / Sony Classical / Angela Gheorghiu official website / Michael Cooper / Kasskara/DG / Chris Singer) The Royal Opera House Covent Garden has announced full details of its exciting 2021-22 season, which will star some of the world’s greatest performers. The Royal Opera House Live Cinema Season and digital program will be announced later this summer, alongside further details of the Linbury Theatre Season.
Moviesoperawire.com

Lawrence Brownlee, Michael Spyres, Ramón Vargas, Karine Deshayes, Sophie Koch Headline Théâtre Capitole de Toulouse’s 2021-22 Season

The Théâtre Capitole de Toulouse has announced its 2021-22 season. It all kicks off with a production of “La Gioconda” starring Béatrice Uria-Monzon, René Morloc, Marco Spotti, Varduhi Abrahayman, Ramón Vargas, and Pierrre-Yves Pruvot. Roberto Rizzi-Brignoli conducts a production by Olivier Py. Performance Dates: Sept. 24-Oct. 3, 2021. Michel Fau...
Musicoperawire.com

Ying Fang, Alice Coote, Camilla Tilling, Tamara Mumford, Issachah Savage Headline National Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 Season

The National Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2021-22 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal performances. First up, Gianandrea Noseda conducts “Mozart: The Last Year,” which includes performances of the composer’s clarinet concerto, “Ave verum corpus” and the “Requiem.”. Performance Dates: Dec. 2-4, 2021.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Boston Lyric Opera to kick off 2021-22 season with return to the stage

Boston Lyric Opera announced its 2021-22 season Thursday, marking an Oct. 1 return to live fully staged performances after a pandemic season that included the release of two ambitious made-for-film projects, the new streaming service operabox.tv, and the launch of the “Street Stage” mobile opera truck. In a statement, acting...
Entertainmentoperawire.com

Leeds Opera Festival Announces its 2021 Season Featuring Holst

The Northern Opera Group has announced the 2021 Leeds Opera Festival. This year’s iteration will place a focus on the works of Gustav Holst. The festival will take place throughout Leeds and Northern England. The season will be dedicated to Gustav Holst and will open with a double bill of...
musicomh.com

Preview: English National Opera 2021-22

An exciting season of live opera awaits at the London Coliseum. Last week, English National Opera announced its 2021-22 season featuring seven operas – four new productions and three revivals. Mixing the novel with the familiar, their ambition is to be welcomed – especially when you consider what opera companies have had to contend with over the last 14 months. As ENO’s new artistic director, Annilese Miskimmon told us: “It has been a privilege to join the ENO. I was astonished by the gusto with which the company met COVID’s challenges as we continued to make ambitious new work. It is this energy that we bring to our new season, filling the London Coliseum with great opera once again.”
Musicclassical-music.com

The Exterminating Angel by Thomas Adès: a guide to the opera’s music and storyline

British composer Thomas Adès’s opera The Exterminating Angel features an English libretto by Tom Cairns. It is based on the the 1962 film of the same name, directed by the surrealist filmmaker Luis Buñuel (El Ángel Exterminador). Jointly commissioned by several opera houses, the opera received its premiere performance at the Salzburg Festival in the summer of 2016. UK and US premieres followed in 2017, with Cairns serving as director and Adès himself conducting in the pit.