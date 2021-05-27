White Castle celebrates 100 years with virtual trip down memory lane
White Castle is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and those who want to share their own fond memories of slider experiences can do so in an online get-together. In a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, Ohio History Connection Director of Cultural Resources Megan Wood will be joined by two members of the White Castle founding family, Erin Shannon and her mother Maryann Kelley, as well as Audio-Visual Curator Lisa Wood, for a conversation about the company's past and present and a glimpse at some of the company archives.www.dispatch.com