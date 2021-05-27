White Castle celebrates 100 years with virtual trip down memory lane

The city of Jackson is the site of several upcoming events and wants to make sure citizens are informed and prepared:. • May 24 - June 15: The filming of a Netflix series identified as project Tareco will take place in Jackson over the next few weeks. Prep work is already underway. Prep work and filming will randomly occur beginning Monday, May 24, and ending no later than Tuesday, June 15. Primary streets involved will include Second, Mulberry and Oak Streets, especially the area around Jackson Presbyterian Church. These streets will be completely blocked off at times, and traffic will be re-routed to assure the continuous flow of traffic. The cast and crew will not work on weekends or Memorial Day. Local police officers will serve as security for the filming company and may be approached for questions regarding mobility of cars and pedestrians during this time.