Milford, CT

Official: Milford schools closing budget gap, receiving addition federal funds

By Saul Flores
milfordmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD — The city’s schools will receive more federal money than they expected, according to James Richetelli, the chief operations officer. The city received just under $5.9 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, program, Richetelli told the Board of Education at its meeting this week. The total was about $49,000 more than he had anticipated, Richetelli said.

