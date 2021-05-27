Best bets: Things to do this weekend in Columbus area

Grab the chance to see what central Ohio high school theater programs have been up to this year at the CAPA Marquee Awards Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 2. The virtual showcase will present awards in multiple categories and showcase 40 student performers from 16 central Ohio high schools. Opening and closing numbers will feature students from all 16 schools, and the event will include musical numbers from five musicals nominated as the best of the year, as well as performances by best actor and actress candidates. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 614-469-1045 or visit capamarqueeawards.com.