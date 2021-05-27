Cancel
Columbus, OH

Best bets: Things to do this weekend in Columbus area

Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab the chance to see what central Ohio high school theater programs have been up to this year at the CAPA Marquee Awards Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 2. The virtual showcase will present awards in multiple categories and showcase 40 student performers from 16 central Ohio high schools. Opening and closing numbers will feature students from all 16 schools, and the event will include musical numbers from five musicals nominated as the best of the year, as well as performances by best actor and actress candidates. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 614-469-1045 or visit capamarqueeawards.com.

www.dispatch.com
Columbus, OH
Cillian Murphy
Emily Blunt
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Historic Drexel Theatre to reopen Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Drexel Theatre will soon welcome movie-goers after it closed during the pandemic. The historic venue will reopen Thursday May 27 as part of a phased reopening, Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced Monday. “It was important to honor the donors, members, and community...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Food News: Chapman’s Eat Market announces “grand reopening”

Chef BJ Lieberman and his wife, Bronwyn, announced last week that Chapman’s Eat Market (739 S. Third St.) will hold its “grand reopening” on Friday, May 21. The couple opened the German Village restaurant eight months ago as takeout-only because of the pandemic. The restaurant has most recently hosted themed in-person dinners featuring tasting menus celebrating Vietnam and the American South, respectively. Starting Friday, Chapman’s is shifting to an a la carte menu, with expanded seating options and, for the first time, bar seating.
Columbus, OH614now.com

The Peach Truck is coming to Columbus

Justin Bieber might get his peaches down in Georgia, but that doesn’t mean that you have to travel that far. In fact, thanks to the The Peach Truck, you’re now able to grab truly fresh, orchard-quality peaches in amounts as large as you’ll possibly need all without leaving Franklin County.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

CoverMyMeds campus prepares to open, beer taps, "back yard" and all

As corporations look to bring workers back into the office, CoverMyMeds has a few advantages – a bar with local beers on tap, a basketball court and an art gallery. The health technology company's soaring new $240 million headquarters in Franklinton will offer those perks and more when the first employees start to arrive in a few weeks.
Columbus, OHSpin

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates

After multiple setbacks and schedule changes, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s ballyhooed Hella Mega Tour is finally happening. On Monday morning (May 17), the trio announced the rescheduled dates for the stadium tour, which kicks off July 24 in Dallas and now includes new stops in Columbus, Ohio at Crew Stadium and at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The run of dates ends Sept. 6 in Seattle.
Columbus, OHexperiencecolumbus.com

Celebrate Graduating Seniors in Columbus

Congratulations to the Class of 2021! The universe sure didn’t make it easy, but hard work and perseverance won out over the trials and tribulations of the last year. Now, it’s time to celebrate. We’ve rounded up some great options for showing the class of 2021 some love this year.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Preston’s burgers are still a ‘smash’-ing success

A couple of years ago, I joined a Columbus Monthly panel of adventurous (read: reckless) food writers (read: gluttons) in an important community-service mission (read: dream job). We taste-tested 30-some burgers and then crowned the city’s champion. Even through our ensuing mental fog and full-body exhaustion, when we had finished...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Hard Pickle Seltzer becomes reality after April Fools' joke

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you love pickles and hard seltzers? Do you like the idea of combining the two?. Crook’d Brü is releasing a Hard Pickle Seltzer following an April Fools' joke. It's set for a limited release, with only ten thousand 12-packs being made. The drink is 5%...
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Bexley, OHColumbus Dispatch

Coming up | Gardening and related things to do this week in central Ohio

Gardeners are eager for the season to get underway. Those seeking new projects will find plenty of opportunities for instruction, as will those looking for plants to add to their collections. Possibly not for the squeamish, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is offering a class on “Composting With Wigglers”...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Show & Tell | A roundup of entertainment news

Nine-member a capella group to play at the Palace Theatre. Straight No Chaser, an a capella group known for modern twists on classic holiday-themed songs such as "The 12 Days of Christmas," "Frosty the Snowman" and others, will perform at the Palace Theatre on Dec. 21. After a year of...
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast) Woman in the Window

John and Mary search for something good to say about The Woman in the Window. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
Columbus, OHbrooklynvegan.com

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer expand 2021 Hella Mega Tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will soon be hitting the road together for the rescheduled Hella Mega Tour which hits stadiums across the U.S. this summer, including stops at NYC's Citi Field (8/4), Boston's Fenway Park (8/5), Chicago's Wrigley Field (8/15), and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium (9/3), plus other cities including Dallas, Atlanta, DC, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco, and more. They've added a couple more shows, too: Columbus, OH's Crew Stadium on August 17, and Milwaukee's Summerfest on September 1. All Hella Mega Tour dates are opened by The Interrupters.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.