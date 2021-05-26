Ross P. Thompson

Ross Phillo Thompson, age 94, of Sidney, NE passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 in Sidney. Burial will be at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Chappell Cemetery in Chappell, NE with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Tuesday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Ross’s register book and leave condolences for the family.