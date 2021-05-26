newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, NE

Ross P. Thompson

News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Phillo Thompson, age 94, of Sidney, NE passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 in Sidney. Burial will be at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Chappell Cemetery in Chappell, NE with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Tuesday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Ross’s register book and leave condolences for the family.

panhandle.newschannelnebraska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, NE
Sidney, NE
Obituaries
City
Chappell, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Funeral Services#Ne#Llc#Chappell Cemetery#Burial#Book#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Sidney, NESidney Sun Telegraph

Memorial Day Ceremony Set for 10 a.m. May 31

The Memorial Day service in Sidney is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Veteran Section of Greenwood Cemetery. The National Anthem will be performed by Elizabeth Weimer and the invocation by Pastor Kyle Larson. Elizabeth Weimer will also be performing "God Bless America." The speaker this year is SCPO Bobby...
Sidney, NESand Hills Express

Sidney schedules 2021 Memorial Day Service

SIDNEY, NE — Another annual event in the Panhandle is making its return in 2021. V.F.W. Post 610, DAV Chapter 40 and American Legion Post 17 are combining their efforts to put on a Memorial Day Service at Sidney's Greenwood Cemetery. It will start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 31.The public is invited to attend.
Sidney, NESidney Sun Telegraph

Alan Hartzler Community Fund Awarded Grant

The Alan Hartzler Community Fund is pleased to announce it has received a $5,000 grant from The Sidney Community Donor-Advised Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation. These funds will support the construction of the Alan Hartzler Memorial Basketball court in Sidney’s Legion Park. Alan Hartzler was born and...