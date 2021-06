Next week the New Amsterdam season 3 finale is going to air on NBC, and it’s clear already what the focus will be on: Max and Helen. We know that there are fans all over the world wanting something big to happen for the two of them, and we certainly understand why. They have an incredible friendship, and they’ve also really taken their time in order to get to know each other. They both also seem to finally be in the same place, though this is no guarantee that they end up together at all.