Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 7

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 7, Nicky learned some distressing news about her former mentor. Her plan to distract herself put her in even more danger than before. Elsewhere, Zhilan confronted her past as a mysterious new villain came to light. Use the video above to watch Kung Fu...

TV & Videos

Kung Fu – ‘Guidance’

FLASHBACKS TO ZHILAN’S PAST — After learning some devastating news about Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai), Nicky (Olivia Liang) attempts to keep herself distracted by offering to help a young woman in need. Elsewhere, Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) confronts her past, and Mei-Lei (Kheng Hua Tan) makes a startling confession. Tzi Ma, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu and Gavin Stenhouse also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#107). Original airdate 5/26/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
