Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 7

With the fifth season of TNT's Animal Kingdom blazing a trail back to our screens this July, Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) face a whole new world now that Smurf (Ellen Barkin) has shuffled off this mortal coil. Heavy is the head that wears the crown (and it makes it an easy target, too) as the boys attempt to secure the family's seat at the head of the table. But they'll face those looking for answers about Smurf and others looking to challenge the Codys' power- all willing to spill blood to get what they want. But the challenges come from within, too- as Deran, Pope, Craig, and J each make it known that they're looking to lead the family into the future. Previously, viewers were treated to a key art profile of Hatosy's Pope as an "apex predator" – an unpredictable animal with a bad habit of feeding into his own worst (and violent) urges. This time around, the focus shifts to Cole's J. Unlike Pope, J is a hunter who lays low and pursues his prey with stealth and cunning. Those who underestimate him usually end up paying a price- a very dear one, as we've seen.