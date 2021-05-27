Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 1

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Jane manage to salvage her relationship with Jacqueline?. On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 1, things took a harrowing turn when a high-risk piece threatened to change everything. Meanwhile, Sutton had a chance to shine at a Scarlet retreat, but she felt like she had lost her way...

www.tvfanatic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bold Type#Watch Tv#Online Tv#Online Video#True Love#Tv Reviews#Tv Fanatic#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV Seriesthecinetalk.com

The Bold Type Season 5 Premering On This Date On FreeForm – Read To Know

The three bold girls are back again. Yes, your favorite show with its final season is all set to get aired. Yes, I’m talking about the most awaited series on the line, The Bold Type Season 5. The last season ended up a midway leaving each and everyone into a confused state. But now season 5 is here to answer your unheard questions. Well, stay tuned to know the details about the drama series, The Bold Type Season 5.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

See The Cast Photos For The Final Season Of ‘The Bold Type’

Talk about some amazing pictures. Sure, we’re sad that it is ending, but we’re happy because the show has happened. Freeform released the cast photos from the final season of The Bold Type and everyone looks super chic- Stephen Conrad Moore as Oliver Grayson, Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady, Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle.
TV Seriesabc11.com

'The Bold Type' cast calls fifth and final season a 'love letter' to fans

"The Bold Type" is going out in style. The critically acclaimed Freeform show is returning for a fifth and final season Wednesday. Season 4 abruptly stopped production in March 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving off two episodes that were originally planned to close out the season. While the cast and crew didn't get a Scarlet-esque wrap party this time around, Aisha Dee said that when they got back to set "there was so much love in the space" and they found little ways to celebrate in a safe way.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 Online

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Charmed (2018) S3E13 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13, the Charmed Ones must save Jordan from a fate worse...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 1: Trust Fall

It’s the beginning of the end of our time at Scarlet on The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 1, “Trust Fall.”. Can Jane get the sources she needs for her big expose while the company goes on a retreat?. Will Sutton be able to focus long enough to make the...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Black Lightning, The Bold Type, Lucifer

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of May 23rd! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to while stuck inside. This...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Bold Type Boss Previews 'Bittersweet' Shortened Final Season — Plus, Watch an Intoxicated Sutton Fail at Trust Falls

The Bold Type is hoping good things really do come in small packages as the Freeform drama kicks off its abbreviated fifth and final season this Wednesday at 10/9c. Considering it was a long six-month wait before the fashion magazine series got a six-episode renewal this past January, the announcement “was bittersweet, because we were so excited and grateful to be picked up, and then it felt like, ‘Oh no, we only have six episodes to tell these stories,'” showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser tells TVLine. “But at the end of the day, we are so grateful that we had.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The CW Releases Character Posters for Batwoman Season 2

The CW Releases Character Posters for Batwoman Season 2. The CW has debuted a brand new set of character posters for Batwoman season 2. The sophomore season has seen some major changes so far, including the titular heroine who changed identity after Ruby Rose’s exit from the show. Now, Gotham’s new Scarlet Knight is Ryan Wilder, a former convict who has taken up Batwoman’s mantle after Kate Kane went through a plane crash. Ryan fit very well with the rest of the team, even though she had some rough times in the beginning. The first part of the season saw the Bat-Team investigating what happened to Kate, only to discover that she’s alive but has lost all her memories, in addition to the fact that her physical appearance has changed.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

The Bold Type Is Getting a Fashion Makeover for Its Final Season

If you didn’t think The Bold Type could go bolder, think again. For its fifth and final season, the Freeform series — which follows the antics of Scarlet magazine co-workers turned BFFs Jane Sloan, Kat Edison, and Sutton Brady — is stepping up its fashion game. The show brought in costume designer Mandi Line, who’s known for her work on fan-favorite series like Pretty Little Liars and Shameless, for its last six episodes, the first of which aired Wednesday, May 26. And although some may find it daunting to take the fashion reins of a series that’s already delivered four years’ worth of unforgettable (and at times, slightly questionable) looks, for Line, it was a no-brainer.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 7 episode 13 spoilers: The show without Cisco

In the event that you did not know, The Flash season 7 episode 12 is going to feature the apparent exit of Cisco Ramon. It’s still possible that we see him down the road but with Carlos Valdes exiting as a series regular, we have to prepare for a changing of the guard.
TV SeriesScreenrant.com

The Flash Season 7 Episode 12 Return Date (& How Many Episodes Are Left)

When is The Flash, season 7, episode 12 return date and how many episodes are left? The veteran Arrowverse series returned for season 7 in March, wrapping up its Mirrorverse storyline from season 6 before moving into a Speed Force storyline that featured three new Forces — Strength, Sage, and Still Force — in addition to the original Speed Force, who had once again taken the guise of Barry Allen’s mother Nora. With The Flash already having aired 11 episodes, there are still quite a few left before the series wraps its seventh season.
TV SeriesComicBook

There's No New Episode of The Flash Tonight

The Flash has been a bit of a whirlwind thus far in Season 7 with Barry Allen/The Flash losing his power, getting it back, and then having to deal with the threat of mysterious new Forces created when the Speed Force was brought back to life. Last week on The CW series, Team Flash was able to finally work things out with the Speed, Still, Sage, and Strength Forces, closing that chapter of the story, but another chapter of The Flash's overall story is about to come to an end as well. As was announced last month, Carlos Valdes is leaving the series this season and the next episode of The Flash will see Valdes' Cisco Ramon say goodbye to the team. However, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see how the series sends Cisco off. There is not a new episode of The Flash tonight. "Good-Bye Vibrations" will air next week on Tuesday, June 8th.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

WALKER: Season 1, Episode 14: Trips Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [The CW]

Walker Trips Plot Synopsis, Director, and Air Date. The CW‘s Walker: Season 1, Episode 14: Trips plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Molly Hagan, Genevieve Padalecki, Jeff Pierre, and Mitch Pileggi. WALKER is...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

iCarly Grows Up in Trailer for Paramount+ Revival

Paramount+ is set to revisit iCarly on June 17 when the highly-anticipated reboot debuts on the streaming service. The new iteration picks up 10 years after the classic Nickelodeon show ended and follows original influencer Carly Shay and her friends navigating work, love, and family. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and...
TV SeriesPopculture

The CW Schedule for 2021-22 TV Season Revealed

The CW has released its schedule for the 2021-2022 fall TV season, giving us a fresh picture of how TV will look in the months to come. The CW published the schedule Tuesday, May 25, though, of course, there is plenty of time for it to change before the season starts. Here's a look at what is coming.