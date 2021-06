A bit of controversy was stirred up in the last season of Real Housewives of Atlanta – and not the fun, shady kind, either. At a Halloween party, series star Kenya Moore showed up in traditional Native American wear and called herself a “warrior princess,” with the other ladies only commenting on her choice in their confessionals. At the time, Moore caught backlash from spectators who accused her of cultural appropriation. Now, it seems Bravo has quietly decided to change the episode that features the offensive content.