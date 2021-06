The CW Releases Character Posters for Batwoman Season 2. The CW has debuted a brand new set of character posters for Batwoman season 2. The sophomore season has seen some major changes so far, including the titular heroine who changed identity after Ruby Rose’s exit from the show. Now, Gotham’s new Scarlet Knight is Ryan Wilder, a former convict who has taken up Batwoman’s mantle after Kate Kane went through a plane crash. Ryan fit very well with the rest of the team, even though she had some rough times in the beginning. The first part of the season saw the Bat-Team investigating what happened to Kate, only to discover that she’s alive but has lost all her memories, in addition to the fact that her physical appearance has changed.