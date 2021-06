All’s fair in love and war and no one knows that more than Real Housewives of Beverly Hills suspect star, Erika Chahoy Jayne Girardi. I still do not understand the concept of allowing people to film your actual life if you have anything shady in your closet. Secret husband locked in the basement? We’ll find out. Overdue Amex bill from 1996? We already know about it, honey. Also fair, Erika is being watched now that she Tom Girardi are under investigation for committing fraud and embezzlement.