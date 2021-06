It’s the end of an era. Unlike certain other Arrowverse shows, The Flash has managed to hold on to nearly all of its original cast members. Until now, that is, as season 7 is set to feature the exits of both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes. Cavanagh’s effectively already been written out, though he’s expected to make another guest spot later this run, but the next episode of the DC show will serve as Valdes’ last regular appearance as fan favorite Cisco Ramon. And this promo for the outing teases one very emotional goodbye.