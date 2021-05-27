Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi, GSK kickstart phase 3 COVID vax test, as the pair target variants and a Q4 approval

By Ben Adams
FierceBiotech
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two weeks after seeing a positive data readout from a small midstage test, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline got the sign off for a much bigger phase 3, which could lead to a full approval by the fourth quarter. After fumbling their first attempt, once rivals but now partners Sanofi and...

www.fiercebiotech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gsk#Sanofi Pasteur#Vax#Gsk#Glaxosmithkline#Positive Data#First Data#Covid#French Big Pharmas#Barda#D#South African#Evp#Antibodies#Immunogenicity#Data Points#Secondary Endpoints#Asymptomatic Infection#Strong Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

AstraZeneca’s anifrolumab yields positive data in SLE studies

AstraZeneca has reported positive results from a post-hoc analysis of the Phase III TULIP clinical trials that assessed anifrolumab in moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. A fully human monoclonal antibody, anifrolumab attaches to subunit 1 of the type I interferon receptor and inhibits type I interferons activity.
CancerMedCity News

MorphoSys to buy Constellation Pharma in a $1.7B bet on epigenetic cancer drugs

MorphoSys, a biotech that has spent much of its three-decade history developing drugs that ended up at other companies via partnerships or licensing deals, is now building up its own pipeline through a $1.7 billion acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. Constellation will bring to MorphoSys clinical-stage drugs and expertise in epigenetics,...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Filament Health Partners with TrPR Psychedelic Research Program at UCSF to Advance First Drug Candidates Through FDA Phase 1 and Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Filament Health is collaborating with the TrPR Program at the University of California, San Francisco on two innovative U.S. FDA clinical trials, commencing in 2021, to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its proprietary, naturally-extracted drug candidates. VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Ventures Corp. ("Filament", "Filament Health"...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

NIH Starts Trial Assessing ‘Mix & Match’ COVID-19 Vaccine Approach

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is a new clinical trial underway to assess the safety and effectiveness of mixing different types of booster shots in adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus," said Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIAID is leading the trial. "The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions on the potential use of mixed vaccine schedules should booster doses be indicated," Fauci added in an NIH news release.
Industrykhn.org

A Shot Of Pfizer And A J&J Booster? US To Study Mixing Vaccines

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is launching an early-stage trial to research whether people can be effectively and safely given a booster shot different from their original covid-19 vaccine. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has initiated an early-stage study testing mixed COVID-19 booster vaccine schedules among...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting CosentyxÂ® as a potential treatment in a JIA population at EULAR 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phase III JUNIPERA study met its primary endpoint, with CosentyxÂ® (secukinumab) showing significantly longer time to flare (longer time to worsening of symptoms1. ) vs. placebo (P<.001 in pediatric patients with>two subtypes...
Medical & BiotechSchaeffer's Investment Research

Biotech Stock Surges on Covid Test Approval

The shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) are up 6.1% to trade at $8.10 at last check, after news that the company has initiated the start of its Covid-19 test roll-out in Mexico. The rapid antigen test, Covi-Stix, was just approved by the Mexican government. On the charts, today's pop...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

NIH starts Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedules

The National Institutes of Health has started a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in which adult volunteers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive booster doses of different COVID-19 vaccines to determine the safety and immunogenicity of mixed boosted regimens. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, is leading and funding the study through the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium, a clinical trials network that encompasses the Institute's long-standing Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units (VTEUs).
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

The COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour. As fool.com reveals, Moderna held its...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Moderna files paperwork for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Moderna is following Pfizer in seeking full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its mRNA coronavirus vaccine for people 18 and older. The shot has been under emergency use authorization since December. If the shot is granted approval, it would allow the vaccine to be delivered...
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This includes, for example, individuals who are 65 years of age and older or individuals who have certain medical conditions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Immutep Enters Into A New Collaboration With Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany For LAG-3 Therapy, Efti

Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to evaluate eftilagimod alpha in combination with bintrafusp alfa. New investigator-initiated explorative, multi-centre, open-labelled Phase I/IIa trial in 12 previously treated patients with different solid tumours, called INSIGHT-005 First patient is expected to be enrolled and dosed in H2 of calendar year 2021. SYDNEY,...
Worldinews.co.uk

Covid surge testing rolled out in Canterbury as India variant cases rise

A two-week surge testing programme has begun in parts of Canterbury after the emergence of a number of cases of the Indian strain of Covid-19. Anyone over the age of 12 without Covid symptoms who are living, working or studying in all CT1 postcodes and the CT2 7 postcode are urged to undergo a PCR test, regardless of their vaccination status, at one of five mobile testing units set up in the area.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
Diseases & Treatmentsbiospace.com

FDA Approves BridgeBio-QED Therapeutics' Targeted Liver Cancer Treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Truseltiq (infigratinib) for patients with previously-treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. The announcement was made by BridgeBio Pharma through its affiliate QED Therapeutics and Helsinn Group. BridgeBio and Helsinn Group’s affiliate, Helsinn Therapeutics, will jointly...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Vietnam starts mass testing as new variant emerges

Vietnam hopes to tackle a new Covid outbreak by mass testing risk groups in Ho Chi Minh City and introducing new social distancing measures. The efforts come in response to a new cluster linked to a religious mission. Vietnam has had relative success in controlling the virus but cases have...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

MoPH approves 2 new COVID-19 tests at private health facilities

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has updated its COVID-19 testing protocol and approved antibody and antigen tests to be performed in the private healthcare facilities. The latest COVID-19 testing protocol means that approved private healthcare centres are now authorised to perform two new tests -- rapid antigen testing and antibody testing. This is in addition to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing that the private sector has been performing through the COVID-19 pandemic.