Last Season’s Winner Returns! | Season 5 Ep. 13 | THE MASKED SINGER

Heading into the finale, of course fans are anticipating the showdown between the three finalists for the Golden Mask trophy. But another huge reason to tune in is the return of LeAnn Rimes, whose entire run as Sun on season 4 — culminating in her win — was a series highlight. Seriously, if you didn't watch her Billie Eilish cover at least 4 times, what are you doing? EP Craig Plestis recently told EW that Rimes will join the final three for a performance right at the top. The show already teased a preview of her show-stopping vocals on the TMS stage. And before all is revealed, check out our predictions for what celebrities are hiding in the costumes for Chameleon, Black Swan, and the Piglet. —Rachel Yang.