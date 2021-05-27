Last Season’s Winner Returns! | Season 5 Ep. 13 | THE MASKED SINGER

After a season like no other, FOX's The Masked Singer is down to its final three: Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet. That means last week saw Yeti aka Omarion saying goodbye to the masked singing competition series- and taking Donnie Wahlberg's Cluedle Doo along with him. Now with the "Finale" upon us, host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and Season 4 winner and guest panelist are ready to crown a champion- and we're ready to offer you a preview of what's to come. First up, some preview images from Wednesday night's final rounds: