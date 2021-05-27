Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Last Season’s Winner Returns! | Season 5 Ep. 13 | THE MASKED SINGER

By The Masked Singer
fox7.tv
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeAnn Rimes joins the final three on the stage. Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos …. Find out when your favorite Fox shows are on! CLICK HERE.

fox7.tv
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leann Rimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Https#Clips#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV ShowsPopculture

'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Winner Revealed, and Fans Are Divided

The Masked Singer crowned the winner of Season 5 on Wednesday night. Chameleon, Piglet, and Black Swan were the season's finalists, but only one could walk away with the win. Ultimately, Piglet was crowned the winner (he was later unmasked and revealed to have been Nick Lachey). Of course, The Masked Singer fans soon weighed in on the winner on Twitter, and it's safe to say that there's a majorly divided response.
TV ShowsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Masked Singer Season 5 finale is tonight

The Masked Singer Season 5 finale is tonight. Black Swan, Piglet, and Chameleon will take the stage to battle for the top spot and the golden mask trophy. FOX's Ashley Dvorkin joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

The Masked Singer Season 5 Winner Definitely Judged Those Wrong Guesses

Even Piglet's 5-year-old daughter recognized his voice. [Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Masked Singer Season 5 finale! Read at your own risk!]. It shouldn't be a surprise by now that the celebrities who end up winning The Masked Singer are typically professional musicians. Even if they're multi-hyphenates who also perform in other mediums, every single winner so far is also known for music. But they've also been people who aren't necessarily pop culture's foremost vocalists — maybe they're better known for songwriting, like Season 3 winner Kandi Burruss, or their auto-tuned songs, like first-ever winner T-Pain, or most recently for acting, like Season 2 winner Wayne Brady and Season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Masked Singer season 6 premiere date hopes over on Fox

Following tonight’s big season 5 finale, what is there to hope for when it comes to The Masked Singer season 6? Do you want to learn some preliminary details? We have a few different things to break down within this article!. So where do we kick things off here? How...
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer crowns a winner in season 5 finale

Heading into the finale, of course fans are anticipating the showdown between the three finalists for the Golden Mask trophy. But another huge reason to tune in is the return of LeAnn Rimes, whose entire run as Sun on season 4 — culminating in her win — was a series highlight. Seriously, if you didn't watch her Billie Eilish cover at least 4 times, what are you doing? EP Craig Plestis recently told EW that Rimes will join the final three for a performance right at the top. The show already teased a preview of her show-stopping vocals on the TMS stage. And before all is revealed, check out our predictions for what celebrities are hiding in the costumes for Chameleon, Black Swan, and the Piglet. —Rachel Yang.
TV SeriesWSVN-TV

‘The Masked Singer’ season five wraps up with the top 3

It’s the un-masking we’ve all been waiting for. Season five of “The Masked Singer” wraps up tonight. But first, who will walk away a winner? And who will have to ‘take it off’!!. Porcupine: “We don’t even talk anymore.”. It’s been a season of superstar performances. Porcupine: “We don’t even...
TV ShowsPosted by
Newsweek

'The Masked Singer' Final: What Does the Winner Get?

The Masked Singer Season 5 grand finale airs on Wednesday, May 26 on Fox, with the final three singing again before their identities are finally revealed. Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet are all still in the running to be named The Masked Singer winner—an accolade previously won by T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss and LeAnn Rimes. With the end so close, fans of the Fox show have been wondering exactly what the prize they are competing for is.
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘The Masked Singer’s Piglet Says He’s Now ‘Even’ With His Brother With His Season 5 Win

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 finale.]. The Masked Singer has crowned another winner. In the May 26 finale, the remaining three contestants — Chameleon, Black Swan, and Piglet — performed one last time in hopes of walking away victorious. Chameleon (rapper Wiz Khalifa) came in third, Black Swan (singer JoJo) was second, and Piglet won it all. But who was under the Piglet mask? It was, as panelists Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy (and guest panelist LeAnn Rimes, who won Season 4 as the Sun) guessed, 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey.
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Who won ‘The Masked Singer’ last night?

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” on Fox came to a close with Piglet being named the winner. Under the costume was Nick Lachey, lead singer of the boy band, 98 degrees turned actor and TV personality. The singing competition show had come down to three contestants in the finale...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Lucifer EP Tease What’s To Come In Season 6

The second half of Lucifer season 5 finally debuted on Netflix over the weekend, and it’s fair to say that the season finale totally rewrote the rules of the show going into the DC supernatural series’ last ever run. Fans have a lot of questions about where the show is headed next after that explosive ending to season 5, then, and showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have now teased a little about where we can expect season 6 to go when it eventually gets here.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

The Masked Singer Season 5 Finale: Ken Jeong Speechless; Clues Updated

After a season like no other, FOX's The Masked Singer is down to its final three: Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet. That means last week saw Yeti aka Omarion saying goodbye to the masked singing competition series- and taking Donnie Wahlberg's Cluedle Doo along with him. Now with the "Finale" upon us, host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and Season 4 winner and guest panelist are ready to crown a champion- and we're ready to offer you a preview of what's to come. First up, some preview images from Wednesday night's final rounds: