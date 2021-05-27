The Panel Loves Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 13 | THE MASKED SINGER

If you’ve flown commercial, you’re familiar with the preflight safety spiel (and if you’ve only ever flown private, we wanna know why, but it’ll have to be a different episode). You know the moves: stow your tray tables, life vests are under the seat, insert the metal end into the buckle until it clicks, and please don’t forget the nearest exit may be behind you. Frequent fliers can probably recite these instructions in their sleep, and we have a whole selfcare philosophy based around securing your own oxygen mask before helping others. But in the last 15 years or so, the safety presentation has become a cinematic celebre -- with everything from famous actors, eye-catching FX, and even Marvel superheroes. Emily, Matt, and Nick dive into the history of the inflight safety briefing to better understand the evolution from straight-forward instruction to Hollywood production, and an expert in cabin safety weighs in on whether these flashy videos actually make air travel safer. Please note the no smoking light will remain on throughout today’s episode, and remember to remain seated until the pilot turns off the seatbelt sign.