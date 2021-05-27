Hyundai Presents Piglet's Unmasked Interview | Season 5 Ep. 13 | THE MASKED SINGER

Even Piglet's 5-year-old daughter recognized his voice. [Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Masked Singer Season 5 finale! Read at your own risk!]. It shouldn't be a surprise by now that the celebrities who end up winning The Masked Singer are typically professional musicians. Even if they're multi-hyphenates who also perform in other mediums, every single winner so far is also known for music. But they've also been people who aren't necessarily pop culture's foremost vocalists — maybe they're better known for songwriting, like Season 3 winner Kandi Burruss, or their auto-tuned songs, like first-ever winner T-Pain, or most recently for acting, like Season 2 winner Wayne Brady and Season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes.