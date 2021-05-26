newsbreak-logo
Utopia P2P’s Crypton: Privacy and Staking Rewards in One Cryptocurrency

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. One and a half years after launch, Crypton (CRP), the privacy-focused digital currency of the Utopia Peer-to-Peer Ecosystem, is quietly shaping up to become one of the most explosive coins of the year. Crypton features anonymous transactions by default and does not reveal any identifying information to its blockchain, rendering its history completely untraceable. It also features staking rewards that are distributed to those who maintain minimum balances of CRP in their wallet, encouraging community participation along the way.

