Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Qlik Expands Strategic Partnership with Databricks with Support for Delta Sharing

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQlik announced continued expansion of its strategic partnership with Databricks with support for the launch of Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open protocol for secure data sharing. Joint customers will be able to leverage the tight integration between Qlik and Databricks to more easily and securely share relevant data sets and insights with any stakeholder in their ecosystem through the cloud and platform of their choice.

martechseries.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Navdeep Saini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Data Integration#Cloud Technology#Strategic Marketing#Cloud Computing#Svp Technology Alliances#Databricks Delta Lake#Martech Interview#Leverage Qlik#Secure Data Sharing#Delta Sharing Aligns#Open Data#Enterprises#Marketing Technology News#Joint Customers#Key External Stakeholders#Impactful Insights#Isv#Customer Satisfaction#Vendor Lock In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Omnie Integrates With Zendesk To Provide Premier Customer Service And Leading Technology To All Businesses

Omnie Integrated Services, an innovative, industry-leading, omni-channel customer service platform, announced today they are in cooperation with Zendesk, Inc. Omnie Integrated Services, an innovative, industry-leading, omni-channel customer service platform, announced today they are in cooperation with Zendesk, Inc. The Omnie solution, which delights users through an integrated, managed customer service experience is elevating the way brands communicate with their customers. Omnie customizes its solution to support organizations around the world in over 100 languages.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Private Cloud Hardware Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Microsoft, VMware

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Cloud Hardware Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Cloud Hardware market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Cloud Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessmartechseries.com

MENTIS Inc. Announces Partnership With Windocks

MENTIS Inc., the leader in governance, privacy, and data security solutions for global enterprises, announced that it has partnered with Windocks, a leading provider of database containers and virtualization, to enable a streamlined delivery of secure non-production data environments for its users. Through this strategic partnership, MENTIS Inc. and Windocks...
Businessmartechseries.com

Hyland’s Nuxeo Digital Asset Management Platform Named in Now Tech Report for Customer Experience

Leading independent research firm includes Nuxeo, now part of Hyland, among 36 DAM vendors in Q2 2021 report. Nuxeo, a content services platform and digital asset management (DAM) provider now a part of leading content services provider Hyland, today announced its inclusion in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021” research report. The latest report features an overview of 36 digital asset management (DAM) vendors to help marketing professionals understand the value they can expect from each company, and select one based on their organization’s needs.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Julius Černiauskas, CEO at Oxylabs

With a growing interest in automated data collection solutions that source from multiple online sources, how will data and web scraping solutions evolve to serve changing sales and marketing needs? Julius Černiauskas, CEO at Oxylabs shares his thoughts:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech chat Julius, tell us more about Oxylabs.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Centivax and US Naval Medical Research Center announce strategic partnership

SAN FRANCISCO - June 2, 2021 -- Centivax Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) for Phase I clinical development of Centi-B9, Centivax's SARS-CoV-2 broad-spectrum injectable antibody therapeutic and prophylactic. Centi-B9 has been engineered to broadly neutralize the mutated emerging coronavirus variants, with demonstrated broad-spectrum reactivity against 99.5% of all coronavirus variants in the U.S.A, and over 98% of coronavirus variants globally, including critical mutations found in the UK B.1.1.7, South African B.1.351, Brazilian P.1, New York B.1.526 and California B.1.429 strains. Rather than requiring an IV infusion, Centi-B9 has been bioengineered for high stability, low viscosity high concentration (250mg/ml) delivery, enabling a prophylactic or therapeutic dose of Centi-B9 to be delivered in a non-hospital setting through a single injection. Centi-B9 has been further engineered for enhanced safety and enhanced half-life, using Xencor Xtend technology.
Washington StatePosted by
TheStreet

Ibex And Wixcorp Announce Strategic Partnership To Digitally Transform Healthcare Patient Experiences

WASHINGTON, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, and Wixcorp, provider of industry-leading patient-facing revenue management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that will enhance the patient financial experience across the healthcare vertical. The...
Economymartechseries.com

Contentserv Named as a Strong Performer in Product Information Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Highest score possible in innovation roadmap criterion, cited for excelling “in product data enrichment, from multilingual support to search optimization”. Contentserv, the customer-centric, Product Experience Management (PXM) platform that enables brand owners and retailers to manage and optimize product information more easily, announces its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management, Q2 2021. This Forrester report analyzes each vendor’s approach and provides detailed insight into how each stacks up against others in the category.
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Call Experts announces a strategic partnership with ADP Marketplace

Charleston, SC – Call Experts has entered into a strategic partnership with ADP Marketplace. The collaboration originated from a need to add automated attendance management via phone lines to ADP’s existing services. The partnership will help both parties offer seamless connectivity between Call Expert’s Attendance Bridge and ADP payroll systems.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Morgan Stanley, Microsoft Announce Strategic Cloud Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) and technology giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced on Wednesday a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm's digital transformation and shaping the future of innovation in the financial services industry. The companies are collaborating to unlock the opportunities that Microsoft's cloud...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

GroundTruth Introduces Geo-contextual and Audience Targeting for OTT/CTV

GroundTruth, the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company, announced the full availability of its OTT/CTV advertising solutions. Powered by geo-contextual and audience targeting, GroundTruth’s TV platform provides digital video advertisers consumer insights based on offline behavioral data for enhanced campaign reach, accuracy, and measurement. Marketing Technology News: OneTrust is...
Economymartechseries.com

DoubleVerify Accelerates Global Publisher Push, Taps Mimi Wotring to Lead Publisher Sales & Client Services

Hailing from LiveRamp & Acxiom, Wotring will drive adoption of DV’s technology & services with publishers worldwide. DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Mimi Wotring, SVP, Publisher Sales & Client Services. In this new role, Wotring will lead commercial go-to-market for DV’s publisher solutions, helping to expand adoption of DV’s technology and services globally. Wotring will report to Steven Woolway, EVP of Business Development.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Annex Cloud Announces Annex Cloud Loyalty for Marketing Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Annex Cloud’s Customers Can Now Benefit from Powerful Loyalty Management that Drives Customer Retention Accessible Through Salesforce AppExchange. Annex Cloud today announced it has launched Annex Cloud Loyalty for Marketing Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling businesses to leverage comprehensive, data driven loyalty management capabilities built to engage and bond customers across the spectrum of digital touchpoints.
Cell Phoneschannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 02 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Etc. | Oracle, Sap, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics And More

The global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, top key players, and other critical aspects. Each leading trend of the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market is carefully studied and elaborately presented in the report. This will help players to take advantage of opportunities available in the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market and tap into new or unexplored ones in the near future. Readers are also provided with detailed information on key drivers and restraints of the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market. Players can become informed about unknown future challenges in the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market and prepare effective strategies to better deal with them.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team With Three Strategic Hires

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today it has appointed Jeff Cruikshank as Vice President, Sales; Denise Strauss as Vice President, Marketing and New Product Strategy; and Angela Woods as Vice President, People and Culture.
Technologymartechseries.com

Inuvo Expands Geographic Footprint of AI-Driven Media Services into Canada

Inuvo, Inc., a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its IntentKey™ AI platform for advertising into the Canadian market where advertisers can now take advantage of a technology that has consistently delivered market beating performance results.