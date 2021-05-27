Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

'Helgoland' Offers A New Way To Understand The World, And Our Place In It

tspr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you read these words the world around you seems pretty solid, pretty stable: The device you're using seems to exist on its own, with its own properties of shape and weight and color. So does the chair you're sitting in, the table your coffee cup is resting on and the coffee cup itself.

www.tspr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Smolin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#World#Quantum Superposition#Quantum Computers#Theoretical Physics#Real Science#Cat#Helgoland#Buddhist#University Of Rochester#Called Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Weirdness#Well Known Physicists#Alien Worlds#Earth#Interactions#Works#Radical Possibilities#Particles#Scientists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ScienceThrive Global

Understanding Our Universe

“Do not feel lonely, the entire universe is inside of you” Rumi. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. When we’re born, the Universe becomes a human being. It’s there inside us, a constant presence, through all the endless changes in our life. A spacious consciousness as large as the Universe, knowing what it is to...
EducationEurekAlert

Transforming our understanding of deep learning

A team of UK scientists from the universities of Bath, Cambridge and UCL aims to make Deep Learning (DL) more accountable and transparent by better understanding the decision making process behind the algorithms. The team of mathematicians, statisticians and image processing experts has been awarded a five-year Programme Grant worth...
MinoritiesThe Verge

Imperfect offerings: inside the complex new world of trans tech

In late February, a small company called Euphoria became the day’s main character in trans Twitter circles. The company tweeted an article about their suite of apps — Clarity, Solace, and Bliss — which were designed to be companions for trans people at different points in their transition. Euphoria was announcing a new round of funding from Chelsea Clinton, the Gaingels venture investment syndicate, and other investors, expressing gratitude “for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in us to continue to build more trans tech.”
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Dynamical Simulation of a Transversal Stern--Gerlach Interferometer

Originally conceived as a gedankenexperiment, an apparatus consisting of two Stern--Gerlach apparatuses joined in an inverted manner touched on the fundamental question of the reversibility of evolution in quantum mechanics. Theoretical analysis showed that uniting the two partial beams requires an extreme level of experimental control, making the proposal in its original form unrealizable in practice. In this work we revisit the above question in a numerical study concerning the possibility of partial-beam recombination in a spin-coherent manner. Using the Suzuki--Trotter numerical method of wave propagation and a configurable, approximation-free magnetic field, a simulation of a transversal Stern--Gerlach interferometer under ideal conditions is performed. The result confirms what has long been hinted at by theoretical analyses: the transversal Stern--Gerlach interferometer quantum dynamics is fundamentally irreversible even when perfect control of the associated magnetic fields and beams is assumed.
Physicsarxiv.org

Experimental Realization of Schumacher's Information Geometric Bell Inequality

Tahereh Rezaei, Shahabeddin M. Aslmarand, Robert Snyder, Behzad Khajavi, Paul M. Alsing, Michael Fanto, Doyeol (David)Ahn, Warner A. Miller. Quantum mechanics can produce correlations that are stronger than classically allowed. This stronger-than-classical correlation is the "fuel" for quantum computing. In 1991 Schumacher forwarded a beautiful geometric approach, analogous to the well-known result of Bell, to capture non-classicality of this correlation for a singlet state. He used well-established information distance defined on an ensemble of identically-prepared states. He calculated that for certain detector settings used to measure the entangled state, the resulting geometry violated a triangle inequality -- a violation that is not possible classically. This provided a novel information-based geometric Bell inequality in terms of a "covariance distance." Here we experimentally-reproduce his construction and demonstrate a definitive violation for a Bell state of two photons based on the usual spontaneous parametric down-conversion in a paired BBO crystal. The state we produced had a visibility of $V_{ad}=0.970$. We discuss generalizations to higher dimensional multipartite quantum states.
Sciencearxiv.org

On the consistency of (partially-)massless matter couplings in de Sitter space

We study the consistency of the cubic couplings of a (partially-)massless spinning field to two scalars in $\left(d+1\right)$-dimensional de Sitter space. Gauge invariance of observables with external (partially)-massless spinning fields translates into Ward-Takahashi identities on the boundary. Using the Mellin-Barnes representation for boundary correlators in momentum space, we give a systematic study of Ward-Takahashi identities for tree-level 3- and 4-point processes involving a single external (partially-)massless field of arbitrary integer spin-$J$. 3-point Ward-Takahashi identities constrain the mass of the scalar fields to which a (partially-)massless spin-$J$ field can couple. 4-point Ward-Takahashi identities then constrain the corresponding cubic couplings. For massless spinning fields, we show that Weinberg's flat space results carry over to $\left(d+1\right)$-dimensional de Sitter space: For spins $J=1,2$ gauge-invariance implies charge-conservation and the equivalence principle while, assuming locality, higher-spins $J>2$ cannot couple consistently to scalar matter. This result also applies to anti-de Sitter space. For partially-massless fields, restricting for simplicity to those of depth-2, we show that there is no consistent coupling to scalar matter in local theories. Along the way we give a detailed account of how contact amplitudes with and without derivatives are represented in the Mellin-Barnes representation. Various new explicit expressions for 3- and 4-point functions involving (partially-)massless fields and conformally coupled scalars in dS$_4$ are given.
Books & LiteratureScience Now

The Ascent of Information

Every cat GIF shared on social media, credit card swiped, video watched on a streaming platform, and website visited add more data to the mind-bending 2.5 quintillion bytes of information that humans produce every single day. All of that information has a cost: Data centers alone consume about 47 billion watts, equivalent to the resting metabolism of more than a tenth of all the humans on the planet.
AstronomyEurekAlert

A new dimension in the quest to understand dark matter

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- As its name suggests, dark matter -- material which makes up about 85% of the mass in the universe -- emits no light, eluding easy detection. Its properties, too, remain fairly obscure. Now, a theoretical particle physicist at the University of California, Riverside, and colleagues have published...
ScienceHPCwire

Aachen, Jülich Scientists Demonstrate How Quantum Systems Keep a Memory of their Environment

JÜLICH, Germany, June 2, 2021 — Many quantum devices – electrical, optical or otherwise – respond in a delayed manner to a control pulse. This results in damping effects that occur with a time delay – the systems still show traces of past behaviour. Researchers at RWTH Aachen University and Forschungszentrum Jülich have now shown how this “memory” can be modelled more easily. The results are relevant, among other things, for applications in quantum technology, the development of which is still a challenge due to difficulties in modelling.
Sciencedailygalaxy.com

Weird World of Quantum Black Holes – “May Be Radically Different from What Einstein Predicted and Lack Event Horizons”

“According to Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, nothing can escape from the gravity of a black hole once it has passed a point of no return, known as the event horizon,” explained Niayesh Afshordi, a physics and astronomy professor at Waterloo in 2020 about echoes in gravitational wave signals that hint that the event horizon of a black hole may be more complicated than scientists currently think based on research reporting the first tentative detection of these echoes, caused by a microscopic quantum “fuzz” that surrounds newly formed black holes.
ScienceAPS physics

How Activity Landscapes Polarize Microswimmers without Alignment Forces

Active-particle suspensions exhibit distinct polarization-density patterns in activity landscapes, even without anisotropic particle interactions. Such polarization without alignment forces is at work in motility-induced phase separation and betrays intrinsic microscopic activity to mesoscale observers. Using stable long-term confinement of a single thermophoretic microswimmer in a dedicated force-free particle trap, we examine the polarized interfacial layer at a motility step and confirm that it does not exert pressure onto the bulk. Our observations are quantitatively explained by an analytical theory that can also guide the analysis of more complex geometries and many-body effects.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

New study turns our understanding of ice upside down

As water freezes into ice, free-wheeling water molecules suddenly stop moving and begin forming ice crystals with their neighbors — but ironically, they need a bit of heat to do so, scientists recently discovered. Yes, you read that right: You actually need some extra heat to freeze water into ice....
Astronomylistverse.com

Ten Astonishing New Discoveries About The Cosmos

The universe is a fascinating place – a vast cosmic void home to all kinds of strange and spellbinding things. Black holes. Neutron stars. White dwarfs. The skies are filled with these spectacular oddities. — Day in, day out, astronomers look up at the heavens hoping to catch a glimpse of some new celestial phenomenon. And, now and then, they strike it lucky, spotting an ethereal rarity peeking through the darkness of outer space. This list explores ten cosmic discoveries that are, quite literally, out of this world.
Astronomyrandrlife.co.uk

Cosmos. Dark matter – a new map of its distribution

The dark energy survey monitors both nearby galaxies, and their age is similar to the age of our galaxy – the Milky Way, and very distant galaxies. It took about 7 billion years for the light of the most distant objects observed to reach Earth. Pictures of these things show us their appearance 7 billion years ago, that is, at a time when the universe was relatively young.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

'Bonanza' gold veins in rocks finally explained

Why did some gold prospectors strike it rich with a bonanza gold vein, while others came up empty-handed? The credit may go to nanoparticles. New research reveals that high-grade veins of gold contain clusters of gold nanoparticles, which is important because it explains how these impossibly rich aggregations of gold can form in fractures below the earth. Laboratory experiments have long found that it's impossible to dissolve enough gold in hydrothermal fluids to ultimately crystallize out to form thick, high-grade veins of the glittering stuff. Hydrothermal fluids are heated liquids, warmed by magma in the earth's crust, which carry complex stews of dissolved minerals and gases.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The First-Ever Evidence of the Multiverse

In 1964, physicists Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson were working at Bell Labs in Holmdel, New Jersey, setting up ultra-sensitive microwave receivers for radio astronomy observations. No matter what the two did, they couldn't rid the receivers of background radio noise that, puzzlingly, seemed to be coming from all directions...