'Helgoland' Offers A New Way To Understand The World, And Our Place In It

Tahereh Rezaei, Shahabeddin M. Aslmarand, Robert Snyder, Behzad Khajavi, Paul M. Alsing, Michael Fanto, Doyeol (David)Ahn, Warner A. Miller. Quantum mechanics can produce correlations that are stronger than classically allowed. This stronger-than-classical correlation is the "fuel" for quantum computing. In 1991 Schumacher forwarded a beautiful geometric approach, analogous to the well-known result of Bell, to capture non-classicality of this correlation for a singlet state. He used well-established information distance defined on an ensemble of identically-prepared states. He calculated that for certain detector settings used to measure the entangled state, the resulting geometry violated a triangle inequality -- a violation that is not possible classically. This provided a novel information-based geometric Bell inequality in terms of a "covariance distance." Here we experimentally-reproduce his construction and demonstrate a definitive violation for a Bell state of two photons based on the usual spontaneous parametric down-conversion in a paired BBO crystal. The state we produced had a visibility of $V_{ad}=0.970$. We discuss generalizations to higher dimensional multipartite quantum states.