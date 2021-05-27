Marketing Impact on Sales Performance Available for Retailers

HIGH POINT — There have been better sales days in Broad River Retail’s existence than those it had during the Memorial Day weekend, but not many. “On Saturday and Monday, we had two of the largest sales days in our company’s history, two out of the top six sales days we’ve had,” said Charlie Malouf, CEO of the Top 100 retailer, which operates more than 20 Ashley HomeStores in the Carolinas and Georgia. “If you look at the four-day weekend or the week, we shattered company records in terms of sales in a week.