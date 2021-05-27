Dabbl Attracts more Shoppers to Brand Engagement Rewards with CitrusAd

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtrade America is the U.S. member organization of Fairtrade International, an independent, third party certification that betters the lives of farmers and workers in developing countries. Today, Fairtrade America announced it has partnered with six Fairtrade certified brands to encourage shoppers to make purchases with people and the planet in mind. Around the world, farmers who grow everyday staples such as coffee, cocoa and bananas, are grappling to adapt to extreme weather and challenging conditions brought about by climate change. These farming families contribute the least to climate change, but often suffer the most. Now, more so than ever, we need to come together as a global community to protect our planet and our farmers. Fairtrade America has joined forces with six Fairtrade certified brands to generate broader awareness of how a simple action, like purchasing a Fairtrade certified product, can be a powerful way to make a difference in the lives of the almost 2 million farmers and workers participating in Fairtrade across the globe, while also combatting troublesome climate issues like decreased harvests due to warmer weather. The mantra? 'Choose Fairtrade. Choose the Planet.'