With an increase in customers’ expectations from any business, there is a need to look towards those CMS tools that are more scalable, flexible and can adapt to the customer’s requirements. However, traditional CMS may not be able to deliver the experience that the customers require. Headless CMS can be a good option as it can allow the organizations to focus on their business and deliver the customer’s requirements seamlessly. The business can effectively speed up its deliveries, among other things. This is another reason why headless CMS is gaining clout and why many companies have now shifted towards a headless CMS.