Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Goldman upgrades underperforming Occidental Petroleum, sees it cashing in on higher oil prices

By Jesse Pound, @jesserpound
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccidental Petroleum should be able to catch up to other energy companies as higher oil prices help the exploration company pay down its debts, according to Goldman Sachs. Energy stocks have rallied since early November as the U.S. economic recovery picked up, but Occidental has lagged despite rising 46% in 2021. Goldman pointed out that the stock has underperformed its sector year to date and dramatically since its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occidental Petroleum#Anadarko Petroleum#Energy Stocks#Oil Stocks#Oil Companies#Stock Prices#Energy Companies#Company#Upgrades#Exploration#Gap#Analyst Neil Mehta#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Looking Into Occidental Petroleum's Return On Capital Employed

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) posted a 108.93% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 63.65% over the previous quarter to $5.48 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Occidental Petroleum is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Occidental Petroleum collected $3.35 billion in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $504.00 million loss.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Padding Gains on Surging Commodity Prices

Energy stocks extended Tuesday's surge late in the afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 3.3%, the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 3.6% and the Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rallying 4.4%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.5%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled...
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: BP boosts US business with solar acquisition from 7X Energy

BP PLC - London-based oil and gas company - Agrees to purchase 9 gigawatts of solar development projects in the US from solar developer 7X Energy. The deal will grow BP's renewables pipeline from 14 gigawatts to 23 gigawatts. The assets will be developed through BP's 50-50 solar joint venture Lightsource bp, it says. The projects are spread across 12 US states, with the largest portfolios in Texas and the Midwest.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90-100. Also, the rise in oil prices will boost its profits. The decision of management to shed non-core assets while focusing on more profitable ones is a major positive. It monetized $170 million worth of assets in 2020. Moreover, Callon’s rising operating efficiency is laudable. The company projects total operational capital expenditure for this year at $430 million, signalling a 12% reduction from 2020 levels.”
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

As Brent Prices Head Higher, OPEC+ Sees Its Strategy Working

As OPEC+ headed into the JMMC meeting held yesterday in Vienna, Brent prices nudged back above $70/bbl. Brent, back to the highs seen back in March when Saudi Arabia surprised the market by holding off the production increase for two more months. This caught the market by surprise which caused oil to squeeze up to $70/bbl. only to then fall back down to $62/bbl. After seeing dismal prices in Q1 2020, even negative prices in April, OPEC+ must be airing a sigh of relief.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,243 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 288,757 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Transocean worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Stock Trades for the Week

The holiday-shortened week has begun, and the oil market is stealing the show. Crude prices are gushing higher by 3% to a post-pandemic high. In fact, this is the highest level we’ve seen oil since late-2018. We’re focusing on energy plays for this week’s top stock trades to commemorate the epic round trip.
Trafficetftrends.com

Energy ETFs Rally as Oil Hits 2-Year High

Energy sector-related exchange traded funds led markets higher Tuesday as crude oil prices hit a two-year high on growing optimism over improving fundamentals from rising demand and a diminishing global supply glut. Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Tuesday, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NasdaqGM: PSCE) jumped 7.1%...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Oil and Gas Investor At Closing: A Taxing Spring

[Editor's note: A version of this story appears in the May 2021 issue of Oil and Gas Investor magazine.]. Just over a year ago, when the price of oil went negative, people who care about the oil patch were shocked to their bones. But they have stood back up to prevail once again. The rig count is creeping back up. U.S. oil production is likewise inching up again, lately right around 11 MMbbl/d, although it is still below pre-pandemic levels by about 2 MMbbl/d, or 15%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Kinder Morgan builds gas pipeline network with acquisition

The US midstream company pays $1.2bn to acquire 185 miles of gas pipelines. New York-listed midstream company Kinder Morgan said June 1 it was paying $1.2bn to acquire a joint venture with 185 miles of natural gas pipeline. It said it expects to close in the third quarter on a...
MarketsShareCast

Pricing of Cash Tender Offer

Anglo American plc ("the Company") Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA. Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.
Energy IndustryNASDAQ

4 Major Stocks Leading the Transition in Energy Environment

The global energy market is rapidly shifting toward a low-carbon future. The pressure on the existing oil and gas businesses to take a greener approach is remarkably higher than ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic further widened the window for environmentalist groups to push for a world with minimum hydrocarbons. Investment firms with Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance focus are battling with the existing energy structure to reduce emissions and increase the usage of renewables. Notably, the crude price crash of last year has made oil producers cautious and the philosophy of ramping up production at all costs turned turtle.
BusinessDailyFx

Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar

Trader confidence is high ahead of Friday’s US non-farm payrolls number, with assets such as gold, crude oil, stocks and the Canadian Dollar all benefiting. Longer term, the focus remains on inflation and whether rising consumer prices will persuade the global central banks to tighten monetary policy.. Trader confidence high.
Street.Com

Devon Energy Jumps on Raymond James Upgrade to Strong Buy

Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Report shares jumped Tuesday after Raymond James analyst John Freeman upgraded the oil and gas producer to strong buy from outperform and raised his price target to $40 from $34. The strong performance of Devon's Delaware wells offer opportunities for productivity gains, he said, according...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Devon Energy, Cloudera, AMC and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Devon Energy and Marathon Oil — Shares of Devon Energy and Marathon Oil jumped nearly 14% each on the back of rising oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, rose to its highest level in more than two years on Tuesday, lifting the energy sector broadly. Occidental advanced 9.7%, Exxon gained 3.6% and Chevron rose 2.7%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks For The Oil Breakout

Oil has broken the resistance at $66 per barrel. The sellers kept a top on the market since March. Each time the price rose to that level, the sellers overwhelmed the buyers and drove it lower. But now this resistance has been broken, which means the sellers have finished or...