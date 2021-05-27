Goldman upgrades underperforming Occidental Petroleum, sees it cashing in on higher oil prices

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90-100. Also, the rise in oil prices will boost its profits. The decision of management to shed non-core assets while focusing on more profitable ones is a major positive. It monetized $170 million worth of assets in 2020. Moreover, Callon’s rising operating efficiency is laudable. The company projects total operational capital expenditure for this year at $430 million, signalling a 12% reduction from 2020 levels.”