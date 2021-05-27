Timo Werner exclusive: My confidence was gone but I will never hide

📲 Obtain OneFootball for totally free: https://tinyurl.com/yk2uhxng. Timo Werner is one particular of Chelsea’s excellent summer months investments. It have to be said that the German intercontinental arrived with superior hopes in phrases of his skill to offer you Chelsea a forward who is now economical but who can accompany the club for several many years. On the other hand, this period, Werner is particularly criticized. For good explanation, significantly from being irreproachable, the Blues striker reveals a lot of flaws setting the temper. Occasionally just at the forefront in a document that isn’t significantly his possess, Werner is acquiring an undeniably fragile calendar year but I however feel in his means to mark Chelsea’s record. I will describe why!