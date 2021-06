The renowned École Nationale d’Administration is closing. Its replacement could set an example to the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the global debate about widening participation in education, one development has been relatively under-reported. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the country is closing the National School of Administration (École Nationale d’Administration; ENA) in Strasbourg, its 76-year-old graduate training academy for senior civil servants. ENA is to be replaced by a new Institut du Service Public (ISP), which will oversee professional training for all high-ranking civil servants.