Quadient Recognized as an Overall Leader in Aspire Leaderboard for Customer Communications Management
Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced it has been positioned as an overall leader in the 2021 Aspire Leaderboard™ for Customer Communications Management (CCM) — the fourth year in a row that Quadient has earned the distinction. Additionally, consulting firm Aspire recognized Quadient’s Inspire Suite solution as a leader in the Leaderboard’s sub-grids for Omnichannel Orchestration, Communication Composition and Business Automation.martechseries.com