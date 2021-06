One of the longest-tenured executives in the league has decided to retire, as David McNab will leave the Anaheim Ducks after 28 years. McNab served as the Ducks’ Senior VP of Hockey Operations and had been with the club since its inception in 1993. Between 1994 and 2008 he was the team’s assistant GM and was previously responsible for the team’s scouting and draft choices. McNab worked for the Washington Capitals, Hartford Whalers, and New York Rangers before joining Anaheim.