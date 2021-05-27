Final Warm Day for the Week

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cincinnati: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;