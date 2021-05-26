Cancel
2021 Rivian R1S

By Motor Trend Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssentially an SUV version of the R1T, the Rivian R1S is an all-electric SUV aimed at consumers with active lifestyles. Like its truck sibling, the R1S promises excellent off-road capability and up to three rows of seating. Underpinning the Rivian R1S is a skateboard architecture that mounts the battery under the passenger compartments, giving the SUV a low center of gravity. Like its truck sibling, the R1S has 14.5 inches of ground clearance for better off-road performance. Rivian claims the R1S should offer excellent acceleration with acceleration to 60 in as quick as 3.0 seconds.

