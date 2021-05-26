2021 Rivian R1T
The R1T is part of the new Rivian brand's aim to provide adventure-oriented utility vehicles with powerful electric powertrains. The R1T pickup truck is one of two upcoming models focused on utility and capability while offering generous range on a single charge. Like many electric vehicles, the 2021 Rivian R1T is underpinned by a skateboard platform where the battery is placed under the passenger compartment to keep the center of gravity down. Ground clearance is generous at 14.5 inches. The R1T also promises quick acceleration with a sprint to 60 mph in as quick as 3.0 seconds.www.msn.com