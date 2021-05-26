2021 Rivian R1T

After letting President Biden go for a spin, Ford has just unveiled its all-new and first-ever electric truck, the F-150 Lightning. Of course, this vehicle comes as a response to the work of companies like Tesla with its Cybertruck, Lordstown Motors with its Endurance, and Rivian with its R1T. None of these vehicles are similarly sized to the new Ford truck (they're all bigger), nor do they have similar pricing, but of these three alternatives, the Rivian R1T is the one that seems most likely to debut first. But can it compete with a legacy automaker like Blue Oval? Can Ford get the electric truck formula right on the first go? Let's see.