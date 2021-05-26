Cancel
Cars

2021 Rivian R1T

By Motor Trend Staff
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe R1T is part of the new Rivian brand's aim to provide adventure-oriented utility vehicles with powerful electric powertrains. The R1T pickup truck is one of two upcoming models focused on utility and capability while offering generous range on a single charge. Like many electric vehicles, the 2021 Rivian R1T is underpinned by a skateboard platform where the battery is placed under the passenger compartment to keep the center of gravity down. Ground clearance is generous at 14.5 inches. The R1T also promises quick acceleration with a sprint to 60 mph in as quick as 3.0 seconds.

CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Vs. Rivian R1T: Electric Truck Wars

After letting President Biden go for a spin, Ford has just unveiled its all-new and first-ever electric truck, the F-150 Lightning. Of course, this vehicle comes as a response to the work of companies like Tesla with its Cybertruck, Lordstown Motors with its Endurance, and Rivian with its R1T. None of these vehicles are similarly sized to the new Ford truck (they're all bigger), nor do they have similar pricing, but of these three alternatives, the Rivian R1T is the one that seems most likely to debut first. But can it compete with a legacy automaker like Blue Oval? Can Ford get the electric truck formula right on the first go? Let's see.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Tesla Rival Rivian Delays Launch Of R1T Electric Pickups By A Month

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian said on Thursday deliveries of its first electric pickup truck R1T have been pushed back by a month to July. What Happened: The electric vehicle maker updated its website to let customers know the deliveries for the Launch...
CarsCarscoops

Rivian Will Start Deliveries Of The R1T Electric Pickup In July

Rivian has briefly delayed customer deliveries of the all-electric R1T pickup truck but has confirmed that it will reach the hands of buyers in July. The EV startup had originally planned to commence deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition in June but due to delays on shipping containers, the global chip shortage, and final tweaks being made prompted it to delay deliveries until July. Nevertheless, the R1T will still be the first electric pickup truck to hit the streets.
Carsteslarati.com

Rivian R1T VIN decoder hints at Dual Motor option among 2022 models

The NHTSA’s Rivian VIN decoder hints that the EV maker may be looking to produce a Dual Motor R1T variant, perhaps as early as this year. In a previous statement, Rivian told Teslarati that it had not started R1T production yet, but is completing employee training builds. A Rivian forum...
Carsacquiremag.com

Rimac unveils the all-electric Nevera hypercar

Rimac has revealed the production version of the C_Two with the reveal of the Nevera. The Croatian automaker has positioned the Nevera as a Grand Tourer with hypercar capabilities, delivering a 0-60 time of 1.85 seconds and a top speed of 258 mph. All that performance comes from a set of four electric motors that produce 1,914 hp and 1,740 lb-ft of torque while still maintaining a range of 340 miles (WLTP) and 0-80% charge time in just 19 minutes.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Rivian R1T Delayed, Will Still Beat F-150 Lighting, GMC Hummer to Market

If you're one of the reservation holders who've been patiently waiting for your new 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup, be prepared to hold out just a little bit longer. In a blog post today highlighting new equipment for the R1T, Rivian announced that it would be delaying the EV truck's production by another month. First deliveries of 2022 R1T Launch Edition models will now begin in July instead of June, the automaker says. This is the most recent delay for the R1T after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production from late 2020 until the summer of 2021.
EconomyAutoblog

Rivian delays deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition by one month

Customers who preordered can now expect to start receiving their pickup trucks in July instead of June, with Launch Edition deliveries to be completed by Spring 2022. The change was first spotted by the Rivian Forum. The one-month delay was due to a combination of small issues, including delays on shipping containers, the ongoing chip shortage as well as ensuring the servicing piece is properly set up, a Rivian spokesperson said. Rivian noted that it has been largely unaffected by the chip shortage compared to the rest of the industry because its products don't require as many as other vehicles on the market today.
Carsinsideevs.com

Rivian R1T Truck Model Year, Dual-Motor Model Seen In NHTSA Form

Thanks to a resourceful member of the Rivian Forums, we now know that Rivian R1T trucks (and likely the R1S SUV) will be sold as 2022 model year vehicles. We also received good information on the electric truck’s gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and on a possible upcoming dual-motor model.
Carsinsideevs.com

Two Bit Da Vinci Compares R1T, F-150 Lightning, And Cybertruck

After the F-150 Lightning was presented, Paul Barron invited Ricky Roy to chat about electric pickup trucks. Barron and the man behind the Two Bit Da Vinci YouTube channel compared the three most relevant electric pickup truck options. Apart from Ford’s contender, they also discussed the Rivian R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck.
Normal, ILPantagraph

Rivian delays truck launch: report

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is pushing back delivery of its first series of battery-electric trucks, called the R1T Launch Edition, made in Normal. Crain's Chicago Business reports "customer deliveries slated to begin in June will now start in July." The newspaper said the delay is the result of a global...
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

Worksport's Bed Covers Charge EV Pickup Trucks from Ford, GM, Rivian and Atlis

The first wave of EV pickup trucks is on the horizon and is anticipated to take over the automotive industry in the U.S. Last week, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) previewed its new electric F-150 Lightning pickup, a relatively inexpensive electric version of the most popular vehicle in America, during a visit by President Biden. Ford had taken 20,000 reservations in less than 12 hours since the truck was officially unveiled.
Carsmensgear.net

Rivian teases its Adventure Gear upgrade package for owners of the R1S and R1T

Chances are, most SUV and pickup owners like to take advantage of their vehicles’ overlanding capabilities to enjoy the great outdoors. There is a thriving market for camping gear and aftermarket customizations that can turn these into all-in-one off-road platforms. In the meantime, another major player in the EV market – Rivian – is now offering an Adventure Gear package.
CarsRoad & Track

The 536-HP All-Electric 2022 BMW i4 M50 Is Cheaper Than a New M3

BMW unveiled a host of details Tuesday on its duo of new all-electric cars, the i4 sedan and the iX crossover. Enthusiasts will be pleased to know the performance-oriented i4 M50 is shaping up to be a serious contender in the segment, with 536 horsepower on tap and a 0-62 time under four seconds. Best of all? It's cheaper than a base M3.
CarsTop Speed

2021 Toyota BZ4X Concept

A production-spec bZ4x will be revealed later this year and it will go on sale in 2022. This is just a concept for now, so we won’t dive deep into the design elements. It looks sharp from all angles and comes with a raked windshield at the rear. The concept doesn’t seem to wear the fancy aero wheels you see on EVs these days. That said, the production-spec crossover will probably be a slightly toned-down version of this, but largely similar to what you see.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Glorious 8-Wheeler Toyota Subcompact Defies All Reason

More wheels is more better. We've seen all kinds of modified cars over the years; everything from high-performance stripped out track weapons to wild donks and crazy jacked-up safari builds. What we haven't seen is cars with lots of extra wheels that serve no legitimate purpose whatsoever. This heavily-modified Toyota Vios has those in spades.
CarsCNET

Here's every electric vehicle on sale in the US for 2021 and its range

It's slowly but surely getting easier to plug in to electric motoring. Electric vehicles are becoming an increasingly common sight on US roads, along with the charging stations needed to keep 'em juiced up. A few brands seem to dominate the news cycle when it comes to new EVs, but there are actually well over a dozen fully electric models on sale in the US today.
Carshiconsumption.com

Outfit Your R1T EV Pickup For Off-Road Fun With Rivian’s ‘Adventure Gear’ Line

Although the launch of Rivian’s R1T electric pickup is looming ever closer, the Amazon-backed automaker has announced that it must once again postpone its deliveries, pushing things back from June to July due to a COVID-related production delay. And while reservation holders have already had to wait nearly a year longer than they’d hoped, the good news is that Rivian just dropped some new accessories to make the anticipation a bit more bearable.