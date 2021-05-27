Cancel
Zack Snyder Has Plans To Adapt An Iconic Batman Story For The Big Screen

By Ewan Moore
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zack Snyder's relationship with DC superheroes might be over for now, but the Man Of Steel and Justice League director still has plenty of ideas left in the chamber. We already knew that he had a number of wildly ambitions ideas for Justice League sequels, and that he wasn't done with Henry Cavill's Superman. But we're now learning that he wants to adapt one of the all-time classic Batman stories: Frank Millar's seminal 1986 graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns.

