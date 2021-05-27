Ninja Explains Why Being Rich And Famous Has "Sad" Downside During Stream
Twitch legend Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins opened up about the negative aspects of being rich and famous during a recent Q&A sessions with fans. It's no secret that Blevins is one of the most famous video game personalities in the world, not to mention one of the most successful. The former Halo pro has an estimated net worth of over $25 million, and tens of thousands of fans around the world who tune into his streams religiously. To an outside observer, you'd think he's got it made.www.gamingbible.co.uk