Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ninja Explains Why Being Rich And Famous Has "Sad" Downside During Stream

By Ewan Moore
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitch legend Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins opened up about the negative aspects of being rich and famous during a recent Q&A sessions with fans. It's no secret that Blevins is one of the most famous video game personalities in the world, not to mention one of the most successful. The former Halo pro has an estimated net worth of over $25 million, and tens of thousands of fans around the world who tune into his streams religiously. To an outside observer, you'd think he's got it made.

www.gamingbible.co.uk
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

794
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Love#Famous People#Twitch Halo#Wealth#Q A#Dexerto Blevins#Video#Happiness#Woe#Utter Bollocks#Friendships#Sympathy#Success#Personal Relationships#Money#Sad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

A New 'Far Cry 6' Teaser Has Dropped, And It's Looking Intense

The Far Cry games know how to build some of the best bad guys you love to hate. Each instalment focuses on one main antagonist who sits somewhere between evil genius and sadistic best friend. The Ubisoft team brings to life these hellish characters that threaten and goad the player, and with this new Far Cry 6 teaser, it's obvious that Antón Castillo will be no different.
Celebritiesrealclearscience.com

Autism and the Rich and Famous

The celebrities are back. Many of you will remember when, in 2007, actress and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy published her book Louder Than Words, which attributed her son’s autism to vaccines. She and her boyfriend at the time, actor Jim Carrey, made the rounds of the talk shows, and McCarthy and her son appeared on the cover of People magazine.
Video GamesIGN

THQ Nordic Explains Why Biomutant Has Hindi Subtitles

Biomutant might just be one of the first internationally-developed video games to feature Hindi subtitles. With a release date of May 25, gamers across the country have got their hands on this open-world title. One of them, IGN India reader and content creator Illegaldesi Gaming reached out to us over Twitter expressing some concerns over the translation of certain in-game words from English to Hindi present in Biomutant.
ArtsThrive Global

4 Secrets of Manifestation: The ‘Rags to Riches’ Story of Christina Medina

Navigating life’s obstacles can make it difficult to stay on a clear path to reaching our goals. Because of this, it’s easy to see why we often struggle to make our dreams a reality. However, there’s one way to tear down limiting beliefs and live the life of our dreams: through the art of manifestation.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'I Am Jesus Christ' Unreal Engine 5 Footage Looks... Really Good, Actually

We're the first people to be surprised when we tell you that I Am Jesus Christ looks genuinely great in Unreal Engine 5. The RPG (that's "religious playing game", in this context) has been quite the topic of interest for both those that don't like the idea of a seriously religious game and others who think it would be a good resource for teaching people about Christianity. But either way, we can't deny that Unreal Engine 5's release has made the game look phenomenal.
MusicPosted by
DoYouRemember?

What Dolly Parton Sacrificed In Order To Be Rich And Famous

Fans of Dolly Parton likely know her song “The Sacrifice.” She wrote it back in 2011 and has opened up about what the song truly means to her. Her life may seem perfect, with a husband of many years, a successful career, and lots of money, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t make any sacrifices along the way.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

The decline of Ninja on Twitch – and why he won’t care

Tyler ‘Ninja‘ Blevins was, at one time, by far the biggest streamer, not just on Twitch, but anywhere. However, over the past 12 months, his viewership has taken a massive shift downwards – but is it all bad? Here are the stats behind Ninja’s “decline”, but why it’s not something he’ll be concerned about.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘House Of Ashes’ Preview: Next-Gen Horror Makes Your Imagination Your Worst Enemy

Set at the end of the Iraq War, you'd imagine that House Of Ashes would be telling a very similar story to the other games that use the country as their backdrop. Instead, developer Supermassive Games is mixing Mesopotamian mythology and modern influences like 80s sci-fi films to produce a visually exciting horror that aims to provoke questions about our identities when faced with a terrifying, unknowable other.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

New Witcher Game Raises Half A Million In An Hour On Kickstarter

A brand-new game based on the world of The Witcher has absolutely smashed its funding goal of £215,587 in less than 20 minutes. The Witcher: The Old World is an "action-packed adventure board game, full of immersive choices and excitingly fresh mechanics," and is being put together by a small team called Go On Board. We suspected it'd be popular ahead of its Kickstarter campaign, but we never quite imagined it'd do this well. At the time of writing, it's soared past its initial goal and is currently at well over £600,000, courtesy of nearly 7,000 backers.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Ziwe Skewers the Rich and Rude on New Track ‘Stop Being Poor’

Comedian Ziwe has dropped a snarky new banger, “Stop Being Poor,” that takes aim at the glib, myopic responses wealthy people often throw out regarding income inequality. Ziwe co-wrote the track with Jordan Mendoza and received some additional production help from Chicken. The tune channels early-aughts dance-pop, with Ziwe droning over a pulsing beat, “Stop being poor, stop being poor/Let the wealth trickle down, let the money hit the floor/If you are a poor person then just go out and find a job.”
MinoritiesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Gaming Revealed As The Most LGBTQ+ Inclusive Entertainment Medium

According to a new study by the (gambling, so, be aware) site MrQ, video gaming is the best popular entertainment medium for representation of LGBTQ+ identities. There's a caveat with that, though, as there so often is. While gaming does top the list, our entertainment choices are still failing to be properly representative of the LGBTQ+ community.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Fiddlehead’s new album ‘Between The Richness’

As the story goes, Fiddlehead -- the post-hardcore band with members of Have Heart and Basement -- didn't initially intend to make a second record, but they did, and it's become one of the most anticipated post-hardcore albums of 2021 so far. Titled Between The Richness, it comes out this Friday (5/21) via Run For Cover (pre-order), but you can stream the whole thing two days early over at The FADER.