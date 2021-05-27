Ninja Explains Why Being Rich And Famous Has "Sad" Downside During Stream

A brand-new game based on the world of The Witcher has absolutely smashed its funding goal of £215,587 in less than 20 minutes. The Witcher: The Old World is an "action-packed adventure board game, full of immersive choices and excitingly fresh mechanics," and is being put together by a small team called Go On Board. We suspected it'd be popular ahead of its Kickstarter campaign, but we never quite imagined it'd do this well. At the time of writing, it's soared past its initial goal and is currently at well over £600,000, courtesy of nearly 7,000 backers.