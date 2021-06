Just in time for summer break, Chapel Hill is unveiling three StoryWalks at its greenways. StoryWalks have taken off across the Triangle, but primarily in Wake County, during the pandemic. They feature the laminated pages of a picture book, which are posted along a walkway or trail. It's a great activity for toddlers and preschoolers, who will enjoy walking from page to page as their adults read the book. It's also fun for new readers.