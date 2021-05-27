Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced with worldwide simultaneous release planned
Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, a brand new entry in the company's long running RPG series. As revealed during a special Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary livestream, game designer Yuji Horii said (thanks to Gematsu for the translation) that the new title will take the series in a darker, more mature direction and players will be forced to make tough choices. Also promised is a revamp of the series' traditional command battle system, although it's promised that veterans should still be able to enjoy the new system too.www.videogamer.com