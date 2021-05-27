Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced with worldwide simultaneous release planned

Last night, Square Enix and designer Yuji Horii announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate during a 35th anniversary livestream for the franchise. The teaser trailer only offered a darker narrative and an edgy logo, with no gameplay or characters shown, and aside from the fact that there are plans for a worldwide simultaneous release, there were no details about release date or platforms. However, in a statement aimed at recruiting more staff to work on Dragon Quest XII, Horii today revealed that the game will be built in Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) and the story is finished. The statement also confirmed that Takeshi Uchikawa, the director of Dragon Quest XI, is returning as director of this new title.