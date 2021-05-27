Cancel
Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced with worldwide simultaneous release planned

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, a brand new entry in the company's long running RPG series. As revealed during a special Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary livestream, game designer Yuji Horii said (thanks to Gematsu for the translation) that the new title will take the series in a darker, more mature direction and players will be forced to make tough choices. Also promised is a revamp of the series' traditional command battle system, although it's promised that veterans should still be able to enjoy the new system too.

Yuji Horii
#Xii#Translation#Square Enix#Release Date#Dragon Quest Xii#Fate#Trailer#The Game#Brand#Company
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dragon Quest XII Officially Announced Today; More Titles Announced

Game company Square Enix recently announced the newest sequel to the popular JRPG franchise, Dragon Quest XII. After the big success of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, a new title has been announced. This will be the 12th title of the popular series and it seems to have a more mature setting compared to previous titles.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Puzzle Game ‘Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi’ Announced for iOS and Android at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special Event

A few hours ago, Square Enix hosted the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special stream to celebrate all things Dragon Quest. There were six game announcements and one of them is a puzzler for iOS and Android in the form of Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi. Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi features classic Dragon Quest characters and monsters depicted as erasers. The first trailer for the game doesn’t really show much of the game itself but as usual, the art is very charming. Hopefully they release actual erasers with these designs in Japan as well leading up to the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi release. Watch the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi reveal trailer below:
Video GamesGematsu

Dragon Quest X Version 6 expansion announced

Square Enix announced the Dragon Quest X Version 6 expansion during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream. Dubbed Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online, it will launch this fall in Japan. Dragon Quest X Online is available now for PlayStation 4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS, and...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Square Enix Is Releasing A Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake For Home Consoles

One of the six games revealed during Square Enix’s Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary live stream earlier today was Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. According to the game’s producer, Masaaki Hayasaka – who has previously worked on games such as Octopath Traveler, the “HD-2D style” combines pixel art with 3D effects to produce a sense of depth and atmosphere like nothing else.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Announced, Utilizes Octopath Traveler Engine

Before it unveiled Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate, Square Enix had an altogether different surprise in store for fans on the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special livestream. It revealed Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, a remake of Dragon Quest 3 that utilized the Octopath Traveler engine (which is also being used for Project Triangle Strategy). Check it out below.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

The offline version of Dragon Quest X will be released in Japan next year

During the Dragon Quest series 35th anniversary livestream, Square Enix unveiled Dragon Quest X offline. The game allows players to enjoy the tenth main game without the need for a network connection, albeit with a slightly different presentation. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. The original Dragon Quest X The well-known art style of...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Dragon Quest Creator Teases Exciting Announcements For 35th Anniversary

Later this week, Square Enix is celebrating Dragon Quest's 35th anniversary with a special live stream. There's expected to be at least some news about Dragon Quest XII, and now, series creator Yuji Horii has shared his own message on Twitter ahead of the event - informing fans to get ready to hear more about "that" game.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Dragon Quest Celebrates Turning 35 with New Game Announcements

Dragon Quest, one of the most influential and successful JRPG franchises, is celebrating its 35th birthday today. In celebration of this milestone birthday Square Enix announced three new titles that are in early stages of development that will have the same global release date, which are Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest Treasures. In addition to these titles, a mobile puzzle game with the working title Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi (final name TBD) was announced during the livestream, which has been archived for viewing here.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Quest XII uses Unreal Engine 5 and the story is finished

Last night, Square Enix and designer Yuji Horii announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate during a 35th anniversary livestream for the franchise. The teaser trailer only offered a darker narrative and an edgy logo, with no gameplay or characters shown, and aside from the fact that there are plans for a worldwide simultaneous release, there were no details about release date or platforms. However, in a statement aimed at recruiting more staff to work on Dragon Quest XII, Horii today revealed that the game will be built in Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) and the story is finished. The statement also confirmed that Takeshi Uchikawa, the director of Dragon Quest XI, is returning as director of this new title.
Video Gamesthewestonforum.com

Square Enix uses the Unreal 5 engine to develop Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate – ntower

As part of the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest, Square Enix broadcast a forty-minute live broadcast in which several games coming from the Dragon Quest universe were introduced. Next to Treasures of Dragon Quest And the Dragon Quest III: HD-2D remake The Japanese company announced the engine and style Octopus Traveler Dragon Quest XII: Flame of Destiny Also the highly anticipated twelfth part of the world-famous saga.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

A Brief History of Dragon Quest

Among the Marios and Zeldas celebrating their franchise's 35th anniversary lies the equally time-honored, yet not as celebrated in the West, Dragon Quest. Fabled for its fantasy setting, slimes, and traditional turn-based combat, Dragon Quest has been a source of inspiration for many video-game franchises, namely Pokemon, Mother, and Final Fantasy to list a few.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Weekly Rewind – Team Ninja Final Fantasy Game, Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay, Dragon Quest XII

It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out each week, even for a website that prides itself on trying to cover every piece of PlayStation news that is released. With that in mind, we have decided to help everyone out with a little recap of the big news from this week in one easy to find location. Here is the weekly rewind for Horizon Forbidden West, Dragon Quest XII, and more.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Dragon Quest Games Ranked

Even if you’ve never played a Dragon Quest game, you’ve undoubtedly played other titles influenced by the series. Basic JRPG tropes like the overhead view, turn-based combat, and the medieval fantasy setting all got their start with the original Dragon Quest (then called Dragon Warrior in the West). While many...