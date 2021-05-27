Quote of the Week - Week of May 16th
A weekly feature highlighting the best quotes on TV as picked by the Spoiler TV team. We'd love to hear your picks too so please sound off in the comments below. Chicago Fire - 1. Brett: “Wanna hear something weird?” Casey: “Always.” Brett: “I’m kind of missing Veronicat.” Casey: “No.” Brett: “Yes. She was terrifying, but she was also very entertaining.” Casey: “I think you need to find a less dangerous form of entertainment. Cockfighting, maybe.” (KathM)www.spoilertv.com