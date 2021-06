Yates County Public Health will be holding three COVID 19 vaccination clinics this week. On Wednesday, a J&J vaccine clinic will be held for anyone 18 years and older from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm and a Pfizer vaccine clinic for anyone 12 years and older from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. The clinics will be held at the old Gordmans building in the Lake Street Plaza in Penn Yan. On Thursday, a J&J vaccine clinic will be held from 11 am to 12 pm at the Dundee American Legion on Spring St in Dundee. Walk-ins are welcome and pre-registration is encouraged but not required.