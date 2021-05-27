Cancel
Video Games

Ubisoft will show Far Cry 6 gameplay tomorrow

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been quite a while since Ubisoft announced the upcoming installment in the Far Cry series. The image of Antón Castillo putting a grenade in the hands of his young son as he compelled him to drop it on the rebels below them is still engraved in the minds of all those that have watched the announcement video. It paved the way to the launch of Far Cry 6, a new epic adventure that will take you to the Caribbean island of Yara, a place ruled with an iron hand by a ruthless dictator. As a member of the guerrilla opposing the tyrant and trying to restore the nation to its former glory, you will be immersed in a world full of non-stop action with all the features that have made previous Far Cry games so popular.

Giancarlo Esposito
