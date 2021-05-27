Cancel
June Doreen Volk Forsyth

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved mum, grandma, great-grandma, sister & aunt, & beloved wife of Bryce H Forsyth, 88, passed away Saturday, Mar 22, 2021 in No. Ogden, Utah. June was the first child of Stephen & Ada May Volk, born June 29, 1932, in Carmangay, Alberta, Canada. June met Bryce in Calgary,...

