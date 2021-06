[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian restaurant in East Boston is collaborating with a local brewer to bring another beer garden to the city. According to an article in the Patch, Pazza on Porter is working with Jack's Abby to debut a beer garden on May 29 which will apparently be part of the restaurant's existing outdoor patio, and it will offer such food items as fried calamari, arancini, buffalo wings, cannoli, and more along with several beers from the Framingham-based brewery. This is the second partnership involving Jack's Abby to be announced of late, with the Over the Charles rooftop bar at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston - Cambridge debuting a beer garden featuring Jack's Abby's beers last week.