Counselor Jamie Thordsen remembers her late grandmother in a moving commentary. Courtesy photo. When I think about my late grandmother, I remember the spark of humor that twinkled in her eyes, the wise sayings that she recited on a daily basis, and the knowledge that she had Alzheimer’s disease. Though she was diagnosed with Young-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 64, to the unwitting stranger she seemed like a jovial and bold old lady. She had been diagnosed after suffering a mini-stroke while scuba diving, and another while resting at her home a few days later. Then the memory problems started to become evident and too significant to brush off as “part of aging”. I was too young to notice all the changes, but the level of impairment was such that she could no longer live alone.