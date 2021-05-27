Xbox and Bethesda announce joint E3 games showcase dated for June 13

Just yesterday, we received new information related to the release date of Starfield, the next major RPG from Fallout and The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Game Studios. These new details indicated that Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios are planning to talk more about the game next month during E3 2021, and in the process, it would also be announcing a planned launch for 2022. While it originally seemed like we might just be hearing about a window in which the game would release next year, it sounds like Bethesda is instead planning to go one step further.