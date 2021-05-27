The medical reason Matthew Perry's speech was slurred in Friends reunion

Sure, we can go to pubs now and stuff, but there's only one set of plans we'll be sticking to tonight, and that's watching Friends: The Reunion (it's available to watch right now on Sky and NOW in the UK & Ireland, and will also being show on Sky One this evening at 8pm, if you're interested). All six of the iconic show's lead cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc - feature in the reunion show, but fans have expressed concern about one star in particular.