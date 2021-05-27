Cancel
Athletics host Angels in AL West clash

Chris Bassitt and the Oakland Athletics will have to deal with the two-way sensation that is Shohei Ohtani when the American League West leaders open a four-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. Ohtani padded his hitting stats with a single and a walk in Wednesday’s...

MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Lowrie is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. Lowrie had started each of the Athletics' last five games, but he hit just .118/.211/.176 across 19 plate appearances in that span. Tony Kemp will take over at second base and hit eighth.
MLBchatsports.com

Albert Pujols denies claim about wanting to be every day player

Well, there’s another twist to the Albert Pujols saga. A few weeks ago, the Angels shocked the baseball world when they released the future Hall of Famer. He was in the final year of his mega-contract, and it’s expected that this will be his final season. Just like that, he was DFA’d and his time with the Angels was over.
MLBKARE

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift.
MLBUSA Today

A's hit four homers to back Montas, beat Twins 6-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit the first of Oakland’s four homers and Frankie Montas pitched six effective innings, helping the Athletics beat the sliding Minnesota Twins 6-1 on Friday night. Sean Murphy and Stephen Piscotty each hit a two-run shot, and Mark Canha contributed a pinch-hit homer. The Athletics...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sitting Saturday

Is not in Saturday's lineup against Minnesota. Moreland had started each of the Athletics last six games, but he will be out of the lineup Saturday against Jose Berrios. Seth Brown will take over as the designated hitter and hit second.
MLBchatsports.com

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Angels and Previewing the Blue Jays

The Red Sox took the three-game home series against the Angels and are now tied with the A’s for the second-best record in the American League. In the first game of the series, Nick Pivetta returned off the COVID IL (after experiencing side effects to the vaccine) and threw six innings with seven strikeouts and only two runs. He was really dealing with his slider in this game with an outstanding 55 percent strike rate. The bottom of the lineup sealed the deal as Christian Vázquez, Hunter Renfroe, Marwin Gonzalez, and Bobby Dalbec all had productive at-bats.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins live stream, TV channel, odds, how to watch the MLB online

The Oakland A’s will play the second game of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins from Target Field on Saturday. The A’s are coming off a 6-1 win over the Twins in the first game and will look to build on that momentum coming into today’s game. Meanwhile, the Twins will look to bounce back after a disappointing outing from their offense on Friday and will send out Jose Berrios to help them keep the A’s bats at bay.
MLBTimes Daily

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
MLBNew York Post

Twins vs. Athletics prediction: Minnesota the pick

The Minnesota Twins entered their home series against the Oakland Athletics with the worst winning percentage in MLB and will look to Jose Berrios on Saturday to get things going in the right direction. Berrios has been significantly better at home than on the road. He has a 3.67 ERA...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBmymotherlode.com

Twins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with Athletics

Oakland Athletics (24-16, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-24, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -139, Athletics +119; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins to finish Oakland Athletics season series Sunday at Target Field

The Twins will finish their six-game season series with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Target Field. The 1:10 p.m. first pitch should be a cool spring day. It'll be Oakland's right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.54 ERA) against Twins' RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.08). Check out the complete lineups below as the Twins hope to better their current 1-4 record against the A's.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Maeda expected to start as Twins host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (24-17, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-24, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -110, Athletics -106; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBwblzmedia.com

MLB: Will Oakland A’s or Tampa Bay Rays get New Stadium First?

There comes a time where every franchise either needs a remodel of their stadium or needs a new one built. I know that is easier said than done because money does not grow on trees. Many non-sports fans say that their tax dollars should be spent on stadiums. They feel that there are more important things that need to be taken care of in their municipalities. When it comes to Major League Baseball two teams need new ballparks like now. Those teams are the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.