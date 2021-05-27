Cancel
‘I’m pinching myself’ – Rubin Colwill on his rapid rise to Wales training squad

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDG0W_0aD69pek00
Wales v Republic of Ireland – Under 21’s International Friendly – Colliers Park (PA Wire)

Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill aims to “reach for the stars” in his fairytale bid to make Wales’ Euro 2020 squad.

The 19-year-old was named in the Dragons’ pre-tournament training camp on Monday and has joined the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale in Portugal after making only six first-team appearances for Cardiff.

Colwill was playing academy football at the start of the season, but now has the opportunity to force his way into the 26-man squad that Wales boss Robert Page will announce on Sunday.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Colwill said from Wales’ training base on the Algarve.

“To train with the players I’ve watched since I was a kid and cheered on in Euro 2016.

“The standard’s just unbelievable, I’m definitely pinching myself. The manager has just said train as well as you can and see where it goes from there.

“It will be really tough (being selected for Euro 2020) because there’s loads of good players here, but you’ve got to reach for the stars so I guess it is possible.

“It’s what you dream of doing when you’re a kid, playing for your country. It would be great if it comes true, but if not then hopefully in the years to come.”

Colwill was educated at the same Neath school as Tottenham defender Ben Davies, who began his career at nearby Swansea.

But Colwill made the longer journey up the M4 at the age of eight to join Cardiff’s academy, progressing through the various age groups before stepping up to the under-23 side ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

There was no hint of Colwill’s amazing journey when he began the season sitting on the bench for Cardiff Under-23s in a 5-1 defeat at Swansea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFMXK_0aD69pek00
Wales v Republic of Ireland – UEFA Nations League – League B – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium (PA Archive)

But he was handed a first-team chance by new Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy in February and made his Wales Under-21s debut against the Republic of Ireland the following month.

Colwill started Cardiff’s final three Sky Bet Championship games of the season and was called into Wales’ EFL training camp before making the cut for Portugal.

“He has been great,” Colwill said of McCarthy’s role in his rapid rise. “He is positive and encourages me.

“He knows my qualities and told me to show them here. I just take it in my stride and do as well as I can every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TpzZ_0aD69pek00
Swansea City v Cardiff City – Sky Bet Championship – Liberty Stadium (PA Wire)

“I came into the EFL camp not knowing I could be picked for this, and it was a bit surreal when the gaffer (Page) told me I was coming here.

“Each level gets a bit quicker. You get used to a level, you think it’s OK and then you go up to the next one and it’s even quicker.

“You’ve got to adjust to how you play and how many touches you take.

“It’s been a crazy year. It has come so fast and football changes so quick. Hopefully I will keep going on and get picked for the next one.”

newschain

newschain

ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Bring rapid-flow tests on holiday to Wales, urges FM

Visitors planning to take a holiday in Wales are being urged to pack lateral flow tests if they live in areas of the UK with higher rates of coronavirus. First Minister Mark Drakeford said visitors from Covid hotspots, including areas with high levels of the Indian variant, should help keep Wales safe.
WorldBBC

Wales Women RL name squad of 24 for Test match against England

Wales Women's Rugby League have trimmed their initial training squad of 36 down to 24 ahead of their Test match against England. The squad will be further cut to 17 for the game in Warrington on Friday, 25 June (18:00 BST). Eleven players remain from the first ever squad which...
SoccerFOX Sports

Colwill is surprise inclusion in Wales squad for Euros

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill was included in Wales’ European Championship squad on Sunday after just 191 minutes of senior football. The 19-year-old Colwill was the surprise name in the final 26-man squad captained by Gareth Bale and containing the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.
Sports90min.com

Wales announced Euro 2020 squad

Wales have announced their 26-man squad for Euro 2020. The Dragons will be hoping to build on their strong showing last time out. At Euro 2016 Chris Coleman's side shocked the world by progressing all the way to the semi-finals, before being dumped out by eventual winners Portugal. Several key...
UEFAnewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Who will you select in Wales’ 26-man squad for the summer?

As Euro 2020 approaches, some Wales players face a nervous wait to discover if they will be included in the final squad on Sunday. Page may already have decided on most players but, with Uefa expanding the permitted squad sizes from 23 to 26 for this tournament, there could yet be some tricky selections.
Soccernewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Uncapped Rubin Colwill in Wales’ European Championship squad

Uncapped Cardiff City youngster Rubin Colwill is the surprise inclusion in Wales’ 26-man squad for Euro 2020. Attacking midfielder Colwill, who only made his Cardiff debut in February, has been part of Wales’ training squad preparing for the finals. The 19-year-old has been selected ahead of fellow forwards Tom Lawrence,...
Premier Leaguealloaadvertiser.com

Gareth Bale vows talk of his future will not be a distraction for Wales

Gareth Bale has stressed again that he will sort out his future after playing for Wales at Euro 2020 and will not “cause any distractions for myself or for the team”. Real Madrid striker Bale said after the final game of his Tottenham loan spell on May 23 that he knows where his future lies after this summer, but claimed it would “cause chaos” if he revealed it now.
Sportslutontown.co.uk

Tom Lockyer named in Wales' Euro 2020 squad!

We are delighted to announce that Tom Lockyer has been called up to Wales’ 26-man Euro 2020 following a forced injury withdrawal!. Yesterday it was revealed that the defender would not be part of Rob Page’s squad for the competition but this morning Wales have said that following an injury to James Lawrence, Lockyer would take his place in the squad and will join up with his international team-mates, including Joe Morrell.
SoccerTelegraph

Wales Euro 2021 squad: Who joins captain Gareth Bale in 26-man party?

Gareth Bale has refused to rule out retiring from football after this summer’s European Championships as he continues to avoid all discussions about his future. Bale, who is due to return to Real Madrid following his season-long loan at Tottenham Hotspur, was twice asked about reports in Spain that he is considering hanging up his boots in the coming weeks.