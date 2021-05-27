Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Bad Year For Ticks In Minnesota

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 6 days ago

Minnesotans are reminded to take extra precautions for themselves and their pets against ticks this year. The University of Minnesota School of Public Health reports that 2021 is shaping up to be a bad year for ticks. Researchers say a lot of adult deer ticks were active in the spring. It’s recommended to use an insect repellent containing DEET. It’s also advised to use a tick medication for pets.

ktoe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect Repellent#Pets#Minnesotans#Adult Deer Ticks#Minnesota School#Deet#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan Ticks Are Going to Be Brutal This Year

I feel like every year around this time, we're telling you about how bad tick season is going to be. I wasn't even going to tackle the topic this time around because it feels like it's been pretty bad the past few years and we're kind of expecting it but after doing a little research I found out that ticks are already extremely bad this year and this is the reason why.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Minnesota legislators agree on first major energy bill in years

The Minnesota House and Senate agreed this week on expanding the state's energy conservation program, the most significant energy legislation in recent years. The Energy Conservation and Optimization Act should increase spending by utilities on conservation programs, particularly to low-income households. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the legislation.
Minnesota Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

After a year, fence around Minnesota Capitol coming down

A tall chain-link fence has encircled the Minnesota Capitol for a year, maintaining a perimeter around "the People's House" since the unrest after George Floyd's death. On Tuesday, that perimeter started to come down. State officials are preparing to reopen the building for the first time since they blocked public...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

The Minnesota legislative process: still crazy after all these years

The 2021 regular session of the Minnesota Legislature limped to an end without passing a balanced budget. No news here — it was entirely predictable. Not since 1999 – the first year of Jesse Ventura’s term as governor – has a budget session of the Minnesota Legislature ended on time without a special session, partial governmental shutdown, or a controversial ending such as in 2009, when Gov. Tim Pawlenty used his unallotment power (subsequently declared illegal by the Minnesota Supreme Court) to balance the budget.
Minnesota Stateamericanexperiment.org

North Dakota shouldn’t pay for Minnesota’s bad energy policy

Xcel Energy is currently attempting to force their electricity customers in North Dakota to help foot the bill for Minnesota’s bad energy policies and the government-approved monopoly’s predatory profit-seeking behavior. North Dakota regulators would be wise to reject this plot. American Experiment recently revealed that Xcel Energy finally told the...
Animalsnewspressnow.com

Ticks beginning to appear this year

As people head out for hikes during this cool spring weather, one of the highly annoying things about being outdoors in most seasons is ticks, states a Missouri Department of Conservation release. "Most ticks are found in woodlands, tall grasses, weeds and brushy areas. They’re most common in overgrown vacant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Hot 104.7

How Bad Will Tick Season Be in South Dakota?

With a drier than average spring and some parts of South Dakota in a drought, tick levels in the state are expected to be lower than average this year. However, the Midwest as a whole will see a rise this year in tick populations. According to SDSU Extension, ticks thrive...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Number of IPOs in Minnesota ticks up, following national trend

Minnesota saw a big year for initial public offerings in 2020 — and the pace for this year has accelerated because of the strong financing behind both IPOs and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Minnesota-based companies that have completed the steps to go public include APi Group, Jamf Holding Corp.,...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Tick numbers crawling above average this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While you’re outside enjoying nature, there might be a little pest joining you, sucking the fun right out of your day. We’re talking about ticks. They’re everywhere!. Officials sat they’re already seeing an ‘above average’ number of ticks, and they’re seeing them earlier than usual. “People...
Arkansas StatePosted by
THV11

This year may be a worse tick season than usual in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some people in Arkansas are noticing more ticks on themselves and their pets. "They are ferocious this year," Dr. Suzanne Parsel-Dew said. Dr. Parsel is a vet at Green Mountain Animal Hospital in Little Rock. She is seeing more pets than normal coming in with ticks, and some even with tick-borne diseases.
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Sick of All The Gross and Disgusting Ticks? This Maine Animal Eats 5,000 Ticks A Year

Let's get some more opossums up in here! The tick problem in Maine this year is for real, and the worst is yet to come. The deer tick season really gets going in June and July before it subsides in the fall. So make sure to check yourself, the kids, and your pets when you frolic outside. I hate ticks and can't find a good evolutionary reason why they live on our planet in the first place. Ants and birds will snack on ticks, and some animals eat ticks-chickens, believe it or not, are one of them. But we need an animal that LOVES to nibble on these horrible little creatures, and for that, ladies and gentleman of Maine, I give you, the unsung hero of tick-haters everywhere: The Opossum. The opossum eats 95% of all the ticks that cross their path... up to 5,000 ticks a year! As a result, they do a significant job in keeping the tick level down and thus tickborne diseases, like Lyme.
Health22 WSBT

Local health officials say tick season starting early this year

They may be incredibly small, but they can really make the summer months bite. Tick season has already gotten a jump start. While you can find ticks year round, it’s really the summer and fall that we see the most of them. However, the past mild winter has led to the health department already seeing calls.
Animalsmichiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Tick, Tick, Boom

It is not your imagination, ticks are beyond plentiful in Michigan this year. So, what’s behind this boom in population? And what can we do to keep ourselves safe from the disease-spreading pests? On today's episode, we get a couple of tick experts to answer your questions. GUESTS:. Howard Russell,...
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 The Point

Tick’d Off: Colorado’s Tick Season Could Be A Tough One This Year

Tis the season for ticks and it looks like this year could be a year for Lyme disease. I mean, we are just getting towards the end of surviving a pandemic, so this shouldn't be a big deal, but in all seriousness, ticks are something we need to look out for. This is especially true when it comes to our pets, and there are some things you should know on how to keep both you AND your pet safe during tick season, which here in Colorado rolls from around mid April to early November.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

CDC Updates COVID-19 Guidelines for Summer Camps

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Campers and staff who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks at summer camps, unless it is required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial regulations or if it is a business or workplace policy, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in new COVID-19 guidelines for camps.